Covid Cancels Three Performances of Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits Cancels

The producers sen a statement: ““Through our regular testing process and protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Chicken & Biscuits. As the health and safety of our cast, crew, and audiences are most paramount, we will be cancelling the next three performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11. The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us. Yet every challenge we’ve faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway – with 30 debuts on and off-stage – and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward. The cast and crew will continue to undergo rigorous testing to ensure we return with a COVID-free company. We are carefully monitoring the situation and supporting the recovery of the affected company members.”

The cast includes Cleo King, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle and Alana Raquel

The producing team includes Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas – said all tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

This is the second show to have a shut down. Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks. Currently, their are 30 productions performing in Broadway venues.