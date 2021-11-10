MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Covid Cancels Three Performances of Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits Cancels

Covid Cancels Three Performances of Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits Cancels

The producers sen a statement: ““Through our regular testing process and protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Chicken & Biscuits. As the health and safety of our cast, crew, and audiences are most paramount, we will be cancelling the next three performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11. The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us. Yet every challenge we’ve faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway – with 30 debuts on and off-stage – and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward. The cast and crew will continue to undergo rigorous testing to ensure we return with a COVID-free company. We are carefully monitoring the situation and supporting the recovery of the affected company members.”

The cast includes Cleo King, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle and Alana Raquel

The producing team includes Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas – said all tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

This is the second show to have a shut down. Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks. Currently, their are 30 productions performing in Broadway venues.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

MTA and Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 10, 2021
Read More

Jessica Vosk is a Star and Her Carnegie Hall Debut Was Spectacular

Suzanna BowlingNovember 9, 2021
Read More

Rockers On Broadway – Announces Live Album Release – On New Imprint Via Jazzzheads Music Group

G. H. HARDINGNovember 9, 2021
Read More

The Deep Poetic Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

RossNovember 8, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Roundabout Theatre Company Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber TheaterMakers Summit, Paradise Square, Ephraim Sykes Black No More, The Lanford Wilson Project and Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Theatre Grosses, Wicked Film, Darren Criss, The Actors Fund Gala, Mornings At Seven, and Winnie the Pooh

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 5, 2021
Read More

Dana H and This Is A Room Is Back on

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2021
Read More

Caroline, or Change Misses The Mark

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2021
Read More