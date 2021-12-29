MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
COVID Information You Need To Know

COVID Information You Need To Know

The latest news is one in 50 Manhattan residents have been infected within the last week. The hardest hit have been the Chelsea and Clinton neighborhoods.

January is going to be a really, really hard month. And people should just brace themselves for a month where lots of people are going to get infected, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN.  

It has now been discovered that Covid-19 has debilitating side effects that can last for months after their infection. It is called long Covid.

Researchers from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) claim that the virus can spread to the heart and brain within days, and survive in organs for months. This information is under review to be published in Nature.

Researchers found evidence that the virus spreads well beyond the respiratory tract, and was present in other organs up to 230 days after infection. The virus can disseminate during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body, states researcher Daniel Chertow.

How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody, according to the NHS. Most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for some people, symptoms can last longer. The chances of having long-term symptoms is not linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19.

Long Covid symptoms 

  • extreme tiredness (fatigue)
  • shortness of breath
  • chest pain or tightness
  • problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)
  • difficulty sleeping (insomnia)
  • heart palpitations
  • dizziness
  • pins and needles
  • joint pain
  • depression and anxiety
  • tinnitus, earaches
  • feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
  • a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste

