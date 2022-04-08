Create & Barrel Hosts Delightful Tieghan Gerard Book Signing Event

This is the sweet and beautiful life.

Last week in Soho, Create & Barrel hosted a lovely event with the iconic Tieghan Gerard. Launching the night for her signing of her new cookbook Half Baked Harvest, hundreds of fans lined the street to get a moment with the guru herself.

The author has stated in the past, “I love helping people create beautiful settings and meals easily.” This admiration for her craft was felt at the event that saw the likes of Gigi Hadid and Antoni Porowski, who sat before the crowd for an intimate q and a session.

The millions of fans of the Half Baked Harvest blog and bestselling books have fallen in love with Gerard’s recipes for their wholesome decadence, non-fussy approach, and smart twists on comforting favorites. Written and photographed in the stunning mountains of Colorado, inspired by her big, unique family, and focused on what you’ll want to eat day-in-day-out, Half Baked Harvest Every Day delivers all-new recipes that will feed your body and soul.

For Tieghan, feel-good-food isn’t about restrictive eating. It’s about enjoying real food with lots of flavor and the satisfaction of sharing it with those you love. Finding balance is about giving your body and your cravings what they need . . . whether that’s a light, vegetable-packed dish, or a big ole’ plate of something comforting.

In this collection, there are plenty of plant-forward dishes like Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder and Spinach and Pesto-Stuffed Butternut Squash. Tieghan also shares flavor-packed family favorites like Pizza Pasta with Crispy Pepperoni Breadcrumbs, Crispy Carnitas Taquitos, and Spicy Pretzel Chicken Fingers. And to keep a smile on everyone’s face, you’ll find luscious desserts like Chocolate Olive Oil Cake and a Candied Lemon Tart, made with a focus on wholesome, less refined ingredients.

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, snack time, dinner, or dessert . . . this book has tried and true recipes that will make you feel good about sharing them at your table.

Gerard is currently on a book tour with stops in Dallas, Houston, and LA approaching. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” is available now to order online at retailers including Target and Barnes and Nobles.