Create Your Own One Pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

In 2021, REESE’S Stuff Your Cup received the highest honor in the attraction industry, a Brass Ring Award for excellence from The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA).

Now you can make your chocolate and peanut butter dreams come true with a one-pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup stuffed with your favorite mix-ins and fresh peanut butter at the Hershey Store Times Square.

Start your creation with your choice of mix-ins, like crunchy pretzels, mini marshmallows, cookie bits, potato chips and even Reese’s Pieces Candies. Tasteologists will fold your ingredients into fresh Reese’s Peanut Butter and scoop everything into a huge chocolate shell.

Available for the first time outside the company located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, The Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square is located at 701 7th Avenue in Manhattan.

These one-pound treats are available for $24.95 at the Times Square Hershey Chocolate World store and $19.95 in Hershey, PA. I guess when you figure in gas, it comes out to the same amount.

photo and video courtesy of Hershey.