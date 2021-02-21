Creating & Maintaining Your Ideal Garden Space

Whether you’ve got a garden, yard, roof terrace or balcony, you’ll want to make the most of it. And you’ll want to keep this outdoor space looking its best. By making a few clever choices, it’s possible to create a fantastic space that is easy to maintain. Here’s a few tips you may find useful to accomplish this.

The green elements

Keeping your green spaces looking green, rather than brown or yellow, takes a bit of time and skill. Making sure you lay a lawn with a grass type that is suitable for your climate, and making sure there’s adequate drainage and irrigation will help.

For borders and balconies choosing the right plants for the space will keep your green elements healthy. Match sunny and shady areas with plants that thrive in those conditions. If you have a balcony or patio, make sure your containers are big enough for plants to grow. And make sure containers have holes for drainage so roots don’t suffer.

Entertaining

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, having a friend over for a drink, or creating a family social space, an area for entertaining is high on most outdoor wish lists.

Invest in good quality furniture that’s the right size for your space. A bistro set is perfect for balconies, but for large backyards a full outdoor lounge set may come in handy.

To keep your garden furniture looking great, choose fade resistant, easy to clean styles. And think about foldable furniture that can be stored away when not in use, or buy weatherproof covers to protect it from the elements.

The wow factor

Adding a central feature or wow factor to your outside space is a nice addition to make. If you’re going for the big wow factor, then an outdoor home cinema is a fun choice. You will need a projector, screen, a canopy or gazebo, and comfy seating. This is quite a big investment, but if you like the cinema experience then it could be a worthwhile spend.

If you’re setting up electrical items outdoors, you may find it useful to set up an outdoor plug socket. This will avoid using extension cords trailing from inside your home, to the outdoors. Making it safer to use, and easy to set up and put away.

If you’re looking for a more affordable central feature, that will still look great, then you could consider a fire pit, or fire bowl, a tall garden sculpture, or even just a pretty light display.