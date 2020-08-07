Creating Musical Theater Off-Broadway Is Back With Jamie deRoy & friends and Primary Stages and Gone But Not Forgotten

Jamie deRoy & friends will present Creating Musical Theater Off-Broadway from the Archives of Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. Utilizing previously taped interviews with Daryl Roth, Don Scardino, Dr. Glory Van Scott, Fyvush Finkel, Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford, Jerry Zaks, Jo Sullivan Loesser, Joe Hardy, Maryanne De Pury, Micki Grant, Richard Foreman, Richard Maltby, Jr., Rita Gardner, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Jones and Tony Walton.

The interviews were conducted by Casey Childs and Sally Plass and edited by David Goldsmith all of Primary Stages. The complete interviews can be found at https://www.primarystagesoffcenter.org/

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on these dates: Tuesday, August 11 – 6am and 4:30pm, Friday, August 14 at 9:30am and Sunday, August 16 at 7:30pm.

Jamie deRoy & friends also will be presenting Gone But Not Forgotten on Sunday, August 16. Seen on this episode: Jeff Pirrami (July 15, 1957 – June 2, 2020), Danny Aiello (June 20,1933 – December 12, 2019), Mickey Freeman (February 12, 1917 – September 21, 2010), Laurie Beechman (April 4, 1953 – March 8, 1998), Adrienne Tolsch (October 31, 1939- December 7, 2016), Kevin Meaney (April 23, 1956 – October 21, 2016), Bobby Short (September 15, 1924 – March 21, 2005)

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced by Russell Bouthiller and Jamie deRoy & friends.