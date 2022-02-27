Crime and Homelessness In New York City Is Out Of Control

Dr Nina Rothschild, 58, a scientist with New York City’s Department of Health was kicked down the stairs at a subway station, then was bashed in the head 13 times with a hammer. The robber who walked with a cane then grabbed her bag, cellphone, personal papers and some jewelry and ran off with it. This comes days after Mayor Eric Adams vowed to crack down on violence in the transit system.

“Let’s be clear on this, [the homeless] are not dangerous, let’s be clear on this, [the homeless] are not dangerous.” Adams said. “The vast majority are not dangerous, but we have to be honest about the number of individuals dealing with mental health crises. They are dangerous to themselves and dangerous to New Yorkers.

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) said there are more than 350 people living in the subway system across 29 tunnels and 89 stations.

Overall crime in NYC is up almost 50 percent. Transit crime has risen 60 per cent as many New Yorkers have begun fearing the subway system. Removal of the homeless from the subway system is a part of Adams’ Subway Safety Plan, which went into effect this week.