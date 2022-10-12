Crime Has No Punishment At least In New York

On the transit system alone violently attacks have increased by 42% this year alone. This article comes because On October 2nd a Green Goblin girl group brutally attacked and robbed two 19-year-olds at the Times Square subway station around 2 a.m. One of the victims was home for the weekend from Florida, where she attends college, to celebrate her 19th birthday. Today the attackers were released without bail. The attack was filmed and on every major TV station. The release is just days after one of the victim’s mothers complained that New York’s relaxed bail laws put ordinary people at risk. Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero, 26, were also been named. The four have 15 arrests between them, authorities said.

Here are the attacks in the past 12 days alone.

On September 30th father of two was fatally stabbed on the L train on his commute home from work. Alvin Charles, 43, was homeless and stab him in the neck. His death could’ve been prevented if Charles not been freed on bail for a similar subway stabbing in July 2021.

On October 1st a MTA bus driver slashed on the job by an irate customer on a Saturday morning. The suspect is free.

On October 2nd, a 25-year-old man headed home from work was randomly shoved onto subway tracks at Union Square by an emotionally disturbed homeless man. He was lucky he was saved by a good samaritan.

October 5th, a 31-year-old man was slashed in the leg at the Times Square Station after getting into a fight with another guy just after 11 p.m.

October 6th, a 59-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder around 1 p.m. inside the 125th Street A, B, C and D station in Harlem.

October 6th, a 45-year-old man was slashed in the face while passing through the turnstile at the A train station at Pitkin and Grant avenues in East New York, Brooklyn, around 5 p.m.

October 6th, Charles Moore, 38, was headed home from his job at Citi Field around 10:30 p.m. when he was knifed to death at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue station. Saquan Lemons, 27, allegedly randomly killed the dad on the crowded platform shortly after “tumbling out” of a No. 4 train, prosecutors said during his arraignment on murder charges.

October 6th, a 17-year-old teen was commuting home from his job at Shake Shack was violently attacked in the afternoon at the East 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station, leaving him with six stab wounds.

October 9th, a dad of four was fatally stabbed on the bus by a woman and man he’d been arguing with at a bar.

On October 10th, a 49-year-old woman was waiting for the No. 2 train at the Cathedral Parkway subway station in Harlem around 2:30 a.m. when she was hit from behind on her head.

Hopefully Lee Zeldin will be elected as he has stated his first act will be firing DA Alvin Bragg and plans to quash the criminality running rampant in New York. He blames his opponent, Gov. Kathleen Hochul, for failing to take action against the crime spree. “From cashless bail to releasing people early from prison. The HALT Act, has resulted in our correctional officers and other prison staff being assaulted since the April 1st implementation. We’ve seen it with district attorneys like Alvin Bragg refusing to enforce the law, the defund movement, targeting our law enforcement,” Zeldin added.

NYC needs help and it doesn’t seem like our elected officials give a damn.