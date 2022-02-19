Crime in New York, AOC and The Mayor and The Governor’s Subway Plan

For the week ending on February 6 – robberies are up by almost 35 percent, shootings 30 percent, Rape 35 percent and overall crime in the Big Apple has skyrocketed by 41.65 percent.

The uninformed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has opened her mouth to defended the shoplifting criminals who are closing down every Walgreesn/Diane Reade and CVS. She claims the shoplifters are struggling families, but when their names were run in the system they were actually repeat offenders who have lengthy rap sheets.

Jose Perez, 42, of Soundview – has a lengthy criminal record and appears to be quite schooled in shoplifting. Perez has also been charged with stolen property and drug possession.

Tanya Thomas, 43, of Highbridge, has been arrested for petit larceny and possession of stolen property. Her 26 prior arrests include robbery, criminal trespassing, drug possession, prostitution, drug dealing and burglary. Santos Negron, 41, of Wakefield, has stolen property and petit larceny charges, but has arrested nine times for robbery, drug dealing, trespassing, grand larceny and petit larceny. Euniya Morales, 34, of Claremont Village, was arrested for drug possession, petit larceny and having stolen property. Her criminal history includes 22 arrests for assault, criminal mischief, drug possession, trespassing, petit larceny and robbery. Weston Coot, 38, of Grand Concourse, has been arrested eight times before for gang assault, pot possession, assault, turnstile jumping, petit larceny and possession of stolen goods, now he adds drug possession and petit larceny charges. Jennifer Pino, 43, of Concourse, She is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of stolen property and drug possession. She was also arrested for 14 other charges including petit larceny for a different theft. She’s racked up 27 prior arrests for assault, robbery, driving on drugs, drug possession, drug dealing and trespassing. Prince Singleton, 38, of East Harlem, is booked on drug, stolen property and petit larceny charges. He’s been arrested seven times for criminal mischief, grand larceny, robbery and drug possession. Eugene Morrison, 46, of South Ozone Park, Queens, has been charged with shoplifting and drugs and possession of stolen property, with 46 prior arrests for drug possession, robbery, reckless endangerment, forgery, trespassing, turnstile jumping, criminal mischief, burglary and forgery. Urayoan Reyes, 29, of Claremont, has prior arrests for strangulation, criminal mischief, assault, drug dealing and shoplifting. He was arrested on February 9 for shoplifting, drug possession and having stolen merchandise. Cops arrested Annieza Saulmarshall, 39, of Highbridge, for two counts of drug possession, shoplifting and possessing stolen goods. In the past arrests for arson, burglary, evidence tampering, criminal contempt and shoplifting. Shahana Taylor, 64, has 38 arrests on his rap sheet for assault, menacing, drug possession, robbery, drug dealing, grand larceny, shoplifting and trespassing. On February 12 shoplifting, drug possession and having stolen goods. Carlos Bonet, 26, of Woodlawn Heights, was caught shoplifting on February 12 as well and charged with possession of stolen goods. Before that he has 16 priors for weapon possession, criminal obstruction of breathing, drug possession, robbery, burglary and shoplifting. AOC maybe you really should do some research before you open your mouth. #####################################################

Michelle Go’s a Deloitte advertising executive was pushed in front of a train in a Times Square subway station and was killed. A 22-year-old unnamed man, was performing on the train when he was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm. There have been so many people horrifically hurt

Mayor Eric Adams stated “Let’s be clear on this, [the homeless] are not dangerous.” My question to Adams is will this still be your party line when someone you love is randomly killed by a homeless person?

Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are cracking down on crime with the new Subway Safety Plan initiative. The pam includes 1,000 additional officers as well as health care workers to address the rampant crime, victimization and homelessness in the subways. They will also deliver 600 new psychiatric beds plus another 500 beds to shelters to try and provide help for those currently living in the subways, many of whom suffer from severe mental illness. $9 million a year will also be allocated to recruit psychiatrist and nurses to work beside the officers.

The plan also evokes an expansion of Kendra’s Law, a 1999 statue that allows judges to force outpatient treatment for mentally ill people.

Maybe Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s should rethink his ‘woke’ reforms, that allows criminals a free pass and puts them out in the streets to terrorize.