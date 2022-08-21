MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Crime In NY: Governor Kathy Hochul and The Case of Bui Van Phu

Bui Van Phu, 55, a NYC sex offender, punched Jesus Cortes, 52, a diner, fractured his skull, gave him a broken cheekbone and caused a brain bleed leaving him in a coma. Cortes, will never be the same again.

Phu was allowed  to leave the Bronx Criminal Court after his charges were downgraded to a misdemeanor, thanks to District attorney Alvin Braggs. Phu is now charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Basically a slap on the hand.

This registered sex offender, was convicted in 1995 of sexual abuse and spent six years in prison with lifetime probation parole, which is reserved for relatively serious legal offenders. The offender is required to abide by particular conditions for rest of their entire life, reporting to his or her probation or parole officer, as well as attending counselling, yet  Judge Giyang An set him free.

Phu told his parole officer, “I’m in trouble. I hit someone and he’s in the hospital. I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me.”  so he knew the difference between right and wrong. Phu was directed to report to DOCCS. He was taken into custody not on attempted murder, but a on a non-technical DOCCS warrant.

Governor Kathy Hochul after New Yorkers went ballistic stated  “I took action into my own hands. As of minutes ago, that person is now in custody. That is at my direction.” Phu is currently being held on Rikers Island, now.

This is great that she put this maniac where he belongs, back in jail, but she should have upgraded his crime back to what it truly was attempted murder.

The Bronx district attorney’s office said in a statement that it would look at bringing additional charges against Phu, but why didn’t they do their job in the first place?

If you saw the footage the NYPD provided it is terrifying.

Hochul has been at the center around bail reform laws first passed in 2019. Hochul stated  “also asking our district attorneys and our judges, once again, to closely examine the laws that were changed and in effect as of May 9. Judges have wide discretion to set bail or to hold someone,” I’m putting an emphasis on hold someone. That has to happen.”

Hochul still allows the under-18s to go free despite their violent crimes, criminals to steal and rob, while the store owners close up, Rape, burglary, assault, car theft and murder are up. Not surprising when the criminals have more rights that the citizens the law is suppose to protect.

If you want to take credit for your actions, maybe you should actually make a difference.

