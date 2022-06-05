Crime in NYC Excelrates

A viral video on social media pic.twitter.com/9FfVzfzLoC shows a woman being assaulted on the subway as bystanders keep a safe distance and moved away. The assailant the passenger by the hair as she mouthed “Somebody help me.” The man then yells “Get up!” pulling the woman by her hair to the back of the train car before letting her go.

Toward the end of the video, the individual can be seen kicking the train car’s windows while it is still in motion and exiting the car at the next stop.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did nothing.

A 31-year-old male sleeping on the subway was slashed across the face after an altercation with another rider over noise. The slashing took place on the 2 train at the 42nd Street-Times Square stop in midtown Manhattan just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The slasher took off, running up the stairs in an unknown direction. The suspect is believed to be in his early to mid 30s, about 5’9 with a slim build and short black hair.

At the the Duane Reade on 6th Avenue near West 27th Street a male suspect of color removed $1,745 worth of stock from the shelves. If that weren’t bad enough the suspect verbally threatened to harm the cashiers stationed behind the counter.

10 minutes later, he returned carrying a silver bicycle chain (see opening picture). He struck the 42-year-old and 60-year-old woman behind the counters. He then fled, leaving his victims with deep cuts and swelling on their bodies.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

These attacks are just the latest in a slew of violent crimes plaguing the Big Apple, despite Mayor Eric Adam’s vow to crackdown illegal activity, while he parties at gala after gala.