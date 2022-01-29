Crime in NYC is Escalating

16-year-old wannabe rapper and gang member charged with shooting an NYPD cop a week ago – and already on probation for a 2020 gun possession arrest – WALKED FREE on bond Thursday. Camrin Williams – aka C Blu – was locked up in Brooklyn on gun and assault charges for shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, just a week earlier. Williams was arrested after officers responded to reports of unrest on January 18th. He refused when officers asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and a scrap ensued. During the battle, a gun Williams who was identified as a member of the Crips – was holding fired and a single bullet struck and wounded Pennant. The shot also wounded the teenager Williams, who is already on probation for a 2020 gun possession arrest, posted $250,000 bond and walked for out of the juvenile facility on Thursday.

Thousands of people paid their respects to Officer Jason Rivera during his wake at St Patrick’s Cathedral. Rivera’s newlywed wife of just three month, Dominique, paid tribute to him on Instagram Stories, calling her slain husband her ‘sweet angel’. Rivera, 22, an NYPD rookie, and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, were fatally shot last Friday while responding to domestic call in Harlem. Rivera’s partner Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, will have a service next week. Police say career criminal Lashawn McNeil, 47, opened fire on Rivera and Mora, before another officer. Lashawn McNeil, was well known to NYPD officers, who were called to his family’s New York City house on a domestic violence claim in August. The felon has had five arrests in three different states between 1998 and 2003

There have been 73 shootings so far this year in the city – an increase of 23.7 per cent compared to last year. A total of 82 people have been shot as of January 23, up from 67 in the first three weeks of 2021.

NYPD reports shoplifting levels not seen in nearly 30 years as organized retail crime is on the rise. Police say a video shows a known shoplifter assaulting an NYPD officer at a Midtown Duane Reade. There have been more than 26,000 complaints. They are pay these people a flat rate, $500 to go into a Nordstrom and steal as much product as they can and then bring it all back to the criminal organization. As for repeat offenders, there have been over 1,700 individuals over the past year that have been arrested for three or more shoplifting arrests, a very small percentage are actually incarcerated.

The leader of the MTA, says that the increased violent crime and pervasive homelessness seen in the subway system can largely be attributed to the drastic drop in ridership. Drug use and crime has been seen all over Penn Station. The homeless have been camping out not only in stations but also in train cars. Deloitte employee Michelle Alyssa Go was fatally pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.

“Our riders are letting us know that they don’t feel safe,” Janno Lieber said. “Our workforce is scared. There is a 36% drop in ridership. “At several stations, there are so many used needles on the tracks, that we have to send out tracking cleaning every other day.”

I cannot believe that I’m the only person who believes that New York City’s crime level is out of control. We need to take our city back, before there is no city.