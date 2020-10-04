Crime in NYC Is For The Most Part Is Not Being Reported

An Uber driver was robbed at gunpoint…2 perpetrators escaped on bikes!

Armed robbery 10/3 on 44th St. between 9th and 10th Avenue. Five cop cars and yellow tape. Though it was an active crime scene like crime happening in my neighborhood it was not in the news but my community on-line newspaper.

The government representative for Hell’s Kitchen and the lack of police presence in our area has allowed crime to be on the upswing. Yet nobody except the citizen’s is talking about it.

Actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday on the Upper West Side in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack on the 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” star.

Video shows the suspect, ironically wearing an “I Love New York” sweatshirt, walk up and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him to the ground.

A man accused of fatally stabbing Terrell Wigfal, a former college basketball star in Manhattan was reluctant to turn himself in to police.

Tammuz Darbasie 21, finally showed up at the Midtown North precinct in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday night, and was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession in Wigfall’s death.

Video shows Wigfall, 24, knifed twice in the chest during a street fight Aug. 22 near Darbasie’s home on 11th Ave. near W. 54th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, says a criminal complaint.

These made the news because it had names attached.

On 10th Avenue and 51st Street a 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was stabbed in the back outside a bodega. Police described the suspect as 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

A lot of this crime and the reason it is rarely reported is because 5,400 homeless men were shipped into 32 Manhattan hotels with at least 3,000 concentrated in Midtown, Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea. Since this was put into place the crime in all three of these areas has gone up and for the most part the crime is not reported.

I was out of the city and came back to my apartment, which is close to the Skyline Hotel on 49th and 11th. I went to a store I frequent and the woman there asked me how I was. When I told her I had been visiting a friend, she told me of a gang rape of a 16 year old in front of the Skyline Hotel. The girl was badly hurt and left for dead and not one paper has reported this. Why? I can not give you anymore information as that was all I was told. I was told be careful as the area was no longer safe. A lot of the small business owners that I know in my area have told me the same thing. Why are the NY papers afraid to write about these crime? Why does de Blasio not care? The only word in my head these days is why???????????????????