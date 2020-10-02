Crime is Exoneration Just Ask de Blasio

Mayor de Blasio is proud that NYC has had 180,000 fewer arrests last year than the final year of the Bloomberg administration, he also said, the jail population has fallen to levels not seen since the 1940s.

Let’s get to why this is true. In August their was 242 shootings, 91% up from last year. Murder rose from 36 to 53. There were over 1,000 shootings before Labor Day, making it the worst year for gun violence since 2015.

“The New York State Bail Reform Act has royally screwed up policing,” Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, stated to The Post, The new discovery rules combined with judges letting criminals go have reversed “decades of progress. Witnesses and confidential informants have little to no protection in regards to the new discovery rules.”

A seasoned Brooklyn detective stated that the new discovery rules have a lot to do with cops being stonewalled. “When witnesses ask if the shooter will know their name, they are told, ‘Probably yes. ”

How does one stop crime, when the laws put into place by identity 911 callers, witnesses in cases involving gangs, organized crime, sex trafficking and sexual assaults? Knowing that if you help to stop a crime, you or your family will be murdered, isn’t the best incentive.

Did you know New York does not permit judges to consider the term ‘dangerousness’ or public safety in determining the release of a criminal? New York’s new laws (January 1, 2020) have lead to a 40 percent reduction in the state’s jail population, but to what cost to the residences and the tourist?

People who assaulted and rob elderly people, as well as protestors who harmed business and property were considered nonviolent crimes. For that de Blasio is proud of the statistics. Shouldn’t one be proud of stopping crime and not the criminals?