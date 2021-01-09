Crime Soared in NYC And 2021 hasn’t Started Out Any Better.

NYC finish 2020 with a 14-year high in that category of violence, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The number of shootings soared 97%. Murders jumped by 44% from 319 to 462, according to the NYPD. Burglaries shot up to 15,463 and car thefts 9,038, officials said.

The cause….economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic and a lack of government support to those hardest hit, are the reasons given. The Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice said in The Wall Street Journal that the bulk of this violence is about interpersonal beefs.

2021 doesn’t look any better. 8 people were shot in 6 different shootings not even 2 hours into 2021. On January 4th, Bryan Thompson, 43, of Atlantic City, NJ, left 10 people injured using baseball bats and tree branches. He stole a car and crashed into a police vehicle.

In 2021 there have been 10 murders, 23 rapes, 264 robbery, 358 felony assault, 283 burglaries, 554 Grand Larceny and 174 Grand Larceny Assault.