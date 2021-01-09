MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Crime Soared in NYC And 2021 hasn’t Started Out Any Better.

Crime Soared in NYC And 2021 hasn’t Started Out Any Better.

NYC finish 2020 with a 14-year high in that category of violence, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The number of shootings soared 97%. Murders jumped by 44% from 319 to 462, according to the NYPD. Burglaries shot up to 15,463 and car thefts 9,038, officials said.

The cause….economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic and a lack of government support to those hardest hit, are the reasons given. The Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice said in The Wall Street Journal that the bulk of this violence is about interpersonal beefs.

2021 doesn’t look any better. 8 people were shot in 6 different shootings not even 2 hours into 2021. On January 4th, Bryan Thompson, 43, of Atlantic City, NJ, left 10 people injured using baseball bats and tree branches. He stole a car and crashed into a police vehicle.

In 2021 there have been 10 murders, 23 rapes, 264 robbery, 358 felony assault, 283 burglaries, 554 Grand Larceny and 174 Grand Larceny Assault.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Taking Away Fundamental Rights

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Maria Sanchez Tragically Killed by an Illegally Installed Elevator Yet Family Needs Help

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Don’t Do As I Say Do As I Preach

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

SAG-AFTRA, the JPC and the PGA Agree to Recommend Production Hold in Southern California

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

My View: Prayers For Larry King

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

De Blasio’s Ineffectiveness Allows Vandals To Tag St. Patrick’s Cathedral Again

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

Joan Micklin Silver A Director Who Fought For Women Passes On

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More

Lobbyists Rule Our Pocketbook, Taxes and Our Lives

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2021
Read More

Broadway Remembers Those We Lost

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 1, 2021
Read More