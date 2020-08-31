MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Crimes Are Soaring in NYC

Last night a series of crimes were reported.

Jose Reyes

Jose Reyes, from the Bronx was taken into custody on Sunday at 12:29pm at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 105th Street in East Harlem. He was caught on camera allegedly attempting to rape a 25-year-old woman on an Upper East Side subway platform at the Q train subway station at Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street.

On the 29th a 15-year-old was slashed by a man on a bicycle wielding a razor blade attached to a stick. The seemingly random attack happened to a underage tourist in Times Square. Like the coward he was, the assailant rode away. A man working at a nearby food cart on West 42nd Street and Seventh gave the injured boy ice and napkins, and said there was “a lot of blood, everywhere.”

The attacker moved onto 39th Street and started slashing bike tires, turning his weapon onto the police before he was arrested.

Being charged is Roland Pacheco for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Pacheco, 52, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, but if you google this man you will see in 2018 he made the news when he seriously hurt a man with a tarp full of lug nuts in Washington Square Park as he tried to help another couple.

A homeless parolee named Kariym Jackson, 39 faces murder charges after he kicked another homeless man down a flight of stairs at Penn Station and killed him.

Jackson, was kicked out of a nearby store for acting erratically wanting to buy a knife.

No wonder New Yorkers are fleeing.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

