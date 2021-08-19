MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Crimes in Times Square How Are We Going To Recover?

The Times Square’s TKTS booth was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday, August 18 at 4am. This is just the latest shooting in the area.

Witnesses heard at least four shots near West 47th Street and Broadway. Thankfully no-one was struck, however one bullet struck a window at the TKTS booth causing a crack that splintered.

When cops arrived the gunman fled.

“We’re grateful no one was hurt. Property can be replaced, people cannot. We have been in touch with the city administration and appreciate their unwavering commitment to restore a sense of security to the area,” stated Tim Topmkins.

This is the fourth time in recent months shots have been fired in the Times Square area.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea after more than two dozen shootings stated; “We are also seeing guns coming from areas a little closer to home that would surprise many people, but the No. 1 issue we’re facing is that the criminals right here in New York City that are carrying guns are not facing serious consequences.”

In another incident a woman nearly shoved a man onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack at the Times Square station early Saturday morning. The 22-year-old victim was standing on the N/Q/R platform at 42nd Street and Broadway when Briana Randolf, 26, a stranger came up from behind and pushed him.

Transit officers spotted the suspect at the 34th Street subway station later in the day, where she was taken into custody.

In the meantime a hatchet-wielding maniac repeatedly hacked a defenseless man in the head and leg in a shocking, caught-on-camera ambush inside a Manhattan Chase ATM, police sources said.

The suspect in Sunday’s terrifying assault was taken into custody late Tuesday and brought to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, the sources said. No further information about him was immediately available.

