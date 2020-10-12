Crooners Supper Club Opens With 5 Special Performances With the Marvelous Marilyn Maye

Best New Artist Grammy nominee of 1965; RCA Records artist; 76 appearances on Carson… Marilyn Maye has had a dazzling career. But it’s what’s been happening since her comeback started in 2006 that has everyone talking… and most of all what is happening RIGHT NOW! Her vocal power and stage mastery at 92 are truly astonishing… and inspiring.

2020 was shaping up to be Marilyn’s busiest years in more than three decades. Clubs across the country had her booked, and she was set to perform more than 100 dates. At 92 this is remarkable to say the least. So it is with great pride that Marilyn returns to a club that is now one of her new homes… in her native Middle West as she likes to call it… Crooners Supper Club. She is a treasure and it is an honor to help share her message of hope, kindness and generosity with you!

It’s been 14 years since the Marilyn Maye cabaret juggernaut took off in New York. In that time Marilyn has reintroduced a jubilant performance style she mastered many decades ago, and that was common in clubs across the country in more innocent times. It’s a classic American nightclub style that presumed everyone was where they belonged, everyone was welcome, and that the good times indeed were rolling. That feeling couldn’t be more remote today, but it was an American feeling — one that we remember, and that, in deep ways, we still hold to be self-evident.

Beck Lee and Marilyn Maye

Joining Marilyn will be the one and only Billy Stritch on piano… the man who helped reintroduce her to New York audiences in 2006. With local vets Gary Raynor on bass, and Dave Schmalenberger on drums

Minneapolis’s celebrated live music venue Crooners Supper Club has been presenting distance-safe outdoor concerts since June 1 and is credited with using its unique setting and facilities to benefit audiences, artists and restaurant employees. We also believe in Marilyn, and couldn’t be happier to welcome her for her first national engagement since COVID.

PLEASE JOIN US!… “It’s Today!”

5 Shows Only!

CCrooners Supper Club 6161 Highway 65 NE Minneapolis/Fridley

Wed Oct 14 at 7pm, Thur Oct 15 at 7pm, Fri Oct 16 at 7pm, Sat Oct 17 at 7pm and Sun Oct 18 at 5pm

The MainStage Tent

Tickets $45 – $50!

Box Office 763-760-0062 www.croonersmn.com