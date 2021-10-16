MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Crossing The Line Festival

Crossing The Line Festival

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), New York’s premier French-language center, is thrilled to present the return of its acclaimed Crossing The Line Festival.

For its 14th edition, curators Courtney Geraghty and Claude Grunitzky have brought together a lineup of compelling artists to perform at venues throughout New York City—intriguing experiences that will spark new conversations about the global Black experience.

Okwui Okpokwasili-Credit Michael Avedon

Two show to make sure to catch are:

1) Bessie & MacArthur “Genius” Award winner Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born’s “Before the whisper becomes the word.” Working across media and disciplines, Igbo-American artist Okpokwasili, in collaboration with Born, has conceived a room-sized video installation, presented for the first time during the festival. Using their own footage, they explore themes of remembrance, community mourning and history. Exhibition opening is Wed 10/20 starting at 6pm followed by an artist talk at 7pm at the FIAF Gallery (22 E 60 St). The installation will be on view 10/20 – 11/6.

2) Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born’s “On the way, undone” at the Weeksville Heritage Center (158 Buffalo Ave) in Brooklyn. Performances are at 7:30pm on Thu 10/21, Fri 10/22 and Sat 10/23. In “On the way, undone,” Okpokwasili and Born have designed an in-situ work that blends genres and media. Four performers manifest a polyphonic chorus wearing sculptural headdresses that recall traditional West African hairstyles, exploring a sonic entanglement that summons the past to envision the future.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Laura Benanti Beguiles at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalOctober 16, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 16, 2021
Read More

Why I am running the Marathon for Broadway Cares

Craig J HorsleyOctober 15, 2021
Read More

Wonderama Presents The First Virtual Halloween Parade Live From Times Square

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

Celebrate an Edward Gorey Halloween at Kimpton Hotel Eventi with Real Housewives Luann, Margaret, Jackie & Jennifer

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

IATSE Is Ready To Strike

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

Today Is 104th The Anniversary Of The Miracle of the Sun or The Miracle of Fátima

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2021
Read More

The Pulitzer Prize Nominated Play War Words Live On Both Coasts

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2021
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces Remaining Casting For The 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2021
Read More