The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), New York’s premier French-language center, is thrilled to present the return of its acclaimed Crossing The Line Festival.

For its 14th edition, curators Courtney Geraghty and Claude Grunitzky have brought together a lineup of compelling artists to perform at venues throughout New York City—intriguing experiences that will spark new conversations about the global Black experience.

Okwui Okpokwasili-Credit Michael Avedon

Two show to make sure to catch are:

1) Bessie & MacArthur “Genius” Award winner Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born’s “Before the whisper becomes the word.” Working across media and disciplines, Igbo-American artist Okpokwasili, in collaboration with Born, has conceived a room-sized video installation, presented for the first time during the festival. Using their own footage, they explore themes of remembrance, community mourning and history. Exhibition opening is Wed 10/20 starting at 6pm followed by an artist talk at 7pm at the FIAF Gallery (22 E 60 St). The installation will be on view 10/20 – 11/6.

2) Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born’s “On the way, undone” at the Weeksville Heritage Center (158 Buffalo Ave) in Brooklyn. Performances are at 7:30pm on Thu 10/21, Fri 10/22 and Sat 10/23. In “On the way, undone,” Okpokwasili and Born have designed an in-situ work that blends genres and media. Four performers manifest a polyphonic chorus wearing sculptural headdresses that recall traditional West African hairstyles, exploring a sonic entanglement that summons the past to envision the future.