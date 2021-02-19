MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Crunch and Munch it Up in February

The nation is covered in snow and it’s cold outside. Warm up with some fun and spicy delights this month.

Just in time for National Margarita Day Day on February 22, Late July Organic Restaurant Style Sea Salt & Lime Tortilla Chips is partnering with actress and lifestyle influencer Tia Mowry to celebrate the good things in life like good food and drinks.

“While I can’t be with my girlfriends on National Margarita Day, I’m still celebrating. I’m bringing out a margarita, the good chips and my homemade salsa. Late July Organic Sea Salt & Lime Tortilla chips are thoughtfully crafted (and amazingly delicious) and pair perfectly with my summer-inspired Pico de Gallo with avocado and mango.”

Mowry curated a summer-inspired pico de gallo recipe featuring refreshing avocado and mango that is the perfect way to spice up February.

#BringOuttheGoodChips with this great recipe at home:

Serves: 4 to 5

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes 

Ingredients: 

4 medium tomatoes, cored, ripe Roma tomatoes or Tomato on the Vine

1 medium white or red onion, small chopped 1 medium mango, small cubes

1 medium ripe avocado, small cubes

1 small jalapeno, stem removed and seeded, finely chopped

1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of half an orange

1 teaspoon kosher salt 

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1 11oz. bag Late July Organic Restaurant Style Sea Salt & Lime tortilla chips 

Directions: Cut tomatoes, onions, mango, and avocado into small cubes, about ¼ in thick. Add to large bowl with cilantro and jalapeno; gently toss to combine. Squeeze lime and orange juice over mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Gently toss again, not to break up the avocado. Best made a few hours ahead to let the flavors blend. Refrigerate in airtight container for 3-5 days. Serve with Late July Organic Restaurant Style Sea Salt & Lime tortilla chips.

