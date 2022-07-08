Cue the Best Things for Workouts This Summer

There is no better time than summer to get in shape and feel your very best.

Hit the Red Room and light up your fitness routine. Barry’s Hamptons is offering up a 50-minute HIIT style workout that will leave you feeling ready to conquer any weekend festivities and late summer meals. With studios in Southampton and Wainscott, Barry’s Hamptons, there is lots of ways to get in shape and feel your very best this season.

Then after that intense workout don’t skip out on this amazing beauty find. Hair care brand Unsubscribe has an amazing No-Rinse Hair Wash that is a 99% clean, dry shampoo alternative that acts as the ultimate sweaty hair refresher.

With signature enzymes that neutralize bacteria and odor, amino acids to strengthen hair, and green tea and chamomile extracts to soothe the scalp, Unsubscribe is the only hair product needed post-workout or to extend time between shampoos.

This is not a dry shampoo. This is an incredible foam that you apply with a few pumps and rub into the nape and side of your head. Then after blow-dry and style your hair to be ready to get you from post workout to your next shampoo in a fashionable way.

We love the way your hair does no feel cakey and sticky after the use of many dry shampoos. And Unsubscribe leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean. And best of all it natural and cruelty free. Feel good about using on any type of hair.

Happy workouts!