Cuomo and de Blasio: One Wants The 1% Back, The Other Is a PR Nightmare

According to the Dailymail.com, Governor Andrew Cuomo is begging wealthy New Yorkers to return to Manhattan to save it from economic ruin. The question is why should they?

Those who have left now pay a lower income tax, can eat in open restaurants, don’t have the homeless lodged in the 3 and 4 star hotels, who are now littering the streets with their needles and pandering. They aren’t being solicited. They don’t have to deal with the overwhelmingly new graffiti now popping up all over. Garage gets collected, because it has not been defunded by $106million.

They are more shootings, more crime. Robberies on the Upper East Side have also increased by more than 286 percent. There have been 27 reported robberies over the past four weeks. Armed gunmen are holding up residents and there is no help. Last weekend, three teenagers held up man at gunpoint on the corner of East 65th St and Lexington Ave,, before making off with his wallet. The trio, who were 16 and 17, struck again on East 84th St and Fifth Ave, snatching a woman’s cell phone. When the police caught the hoodlums they discovered a loaded gun. The crime increase comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the NYPD’s funding by more than $1 billion following weeks of anti-police protests in which his daughter was a part of.

Then there is Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wants checkpoints all over the city, so that 35 states who want to visit can’t unless they want to be quarantined. Yet protesters are allowed to cross over bridges with no repercussions. de Blasio and his family even joins them. Ironically he wants the tunnel and bridge checkpoints manned by members of the sheriff’s department he defunded.

For a city who wants its 1% and tourism back, it has a crummy way of showing it. Somewhere there is a disconnect.