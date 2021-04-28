MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Cuomo Punishing Manhattan and Broadway Yet Again. He Only Cares About Losing a Congressional Seat

Cuomo made a new statement on twitter saying starting May 15, capacity can increase as follows: Offices from 50% to 75%, Gyms outside NYC from 33% to 50%, Casinos & gaming facilities from 25% to 50% and on May 19, spectator capacity outdoors can increase from 20% to 33%.

In the meantime Cuomo is trying to stop the state from losing one of their 27-member congressional delegation. The state lost a seat due to being 89 residents short.

My question would be by raising the taxes to an obscene amount and New Yorkers fleeing the state due to the crime rates, isn’t the census even shorter by now?

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

