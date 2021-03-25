Cuomosexual The Beginnings and the Ends of a Term

Originally Cuomosexual referred to a person who is possibly attracted to, but at the very least obsessed with, Rivers Cuomo. The term “Cuomosexual” was coined by Bradford Sherman. Rivers is the lead vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, and songwriter of the rock band Weezer

Then the song was paradized by Randy Rainbow who made a fortune selling swag.

According to the Urban Dictionary Cuomosexual is

1) In love with an incompetent, gropey, hyper-corrupt Governor who has an atrocious COVID track record, and a history of questionable sexual behavior because the media has never bothered to hold him accountable in any way or bothered to look into what he was doing. This caused the press to falsely portrayed him as an exemplar of competence, and Governor Cuomo to believe he didn’t need to be accountable.

According to Randy Rainbow a Cuomosexual is “Someone who is in love with rescuing governance by a leader who uses complete sentences and displays common sense during a pandemic.”

Lets break it down…

Complete sentences, yes that is why he is in such deep denial that he has taken New York and run it into the ground. I do have to admit, he is more coherent than Biden, but that’s not saying a whole lot.

A leader who uses complete sentences and displays common sense during a pandemic. Well yes, he won an Emmy for his COVID briefings and was given a seven-figure book deal, but now we find out he wanted and did give the vaccine to his family first. I actually can’t fault him with that, for what normal person wouldn’t put their family first, but his “who cares” response to the nursing home deaths and the more than 15,000 New Yorkers who died due to his negligence is unreprehensible. This Governor has still not taken responsibility for his action or apologize to the families and the public he has sorely disappointed.

I seriously love this twitter.

This poster child for the Weinstein of Government has left a lot of people in his wake.

I have to admit I was never a fan, never will be and can finally say “the emperor has no clothes”.