MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Curina and Personal Pink Promote Breast Health Awareness Month

Curina and Personal Pink Promote Breast Health Awareness Month

Curina, the original art rental subscription service in NYC has partnered with mastectomy charity Personal Ink (or P.Ink) for October’s Breast Health Awareness Month with “a salute to unruly women everywhere.”

This collection is inspired by women who defy control, from social constructs, from beauty norms, and even cancer. To note 20% of proceeds from artwork in this collection will be donated to P.ink, a non-profit organization empowering women to take back their bodies after mastectomies by providing tattoos at no cost.

In addition, use the hashtag #PinkOutLoud and Curina will donate $1 for every share of the P.ink post on social media.

Friday Jones, an NYC tattoo artist who specializes in illustrative mastectomy scar coverage and 3D nipple tattoos, will host an Instagram takeover with Curina’s dual exhibitions “Infamous Boobs” and “Unruly Hair” as themes. The posts will feature mastectomy tattoos and paintings from Jones’ fine art portfolio. The promotion will run Friday, October 23rd.

IG: @curina.co

Related Items
Health

Related Items

More in Health

Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez Help Level Up Your Brushing Routine

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 21, 2020
Read More

The Role of Creativity in Human Life

WriterOctober 21, 2020
Read More

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Raises $3 Million at Virtual Luncheon

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 16, 2020
Read More

Tifosi Optics & REI Co-op Partner to Provide PPE to Poll Station Workers in ‘Vote Safe’ Initiative

WriterOctober 14, 2020
Read More

New Zealand Parliament Institutes New Regulations for the Vaping Industry

WriterOctober 12, 2020
Read More

Community News: Health Insurance SAG/AFTRA, Backyard Big Screen, Composting, I Put a Spell on You, Playwright Murray Schisgal, Dear New York: We All Need A Laugh

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2020
Read More

How Your Home Could Be Damaging to Your Health

WriterOctober 9, 2020
Read More

Keeping Hydrated and Healthy in Autumn with CellDration

WriterOctober 8, 2020
Read More

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to Talk on Inspirational Monument Platform

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 7, 2020
Read More