Cars play an enormous role in life and have done for many years. There are many interesting facts and curiosities about cars that will amaze you and could come in handy at your next quiz! Read on for 10 curiosities of the car world.

Hong Kong has the Most Rolls-Royce’s Per Capita

People tend to think of Britain when they think of Rolls-Royce as a British luxury carmaker, but it is actually the former UK colony of Hong Kong that has the most Rolls-Royce vehicles.

The First Car Had no Steering Wheel

When you think of essential car features, a steering wheel will be one of the first to come to mind. This has not always been the case as the first cars used a tiller (level) to steer the vehicle.

A Trip to the Moon Would Take Less Than a Month

Have you ever looked up at the moon and wondered how long it would take to get there? If you were to drive in a car at an average speed of 60mph, this could be achieved in under a month.

There Will be 2 Billion Cars by 2040

There are currently about 1 billion cars in the world equating to one for every seven people on Earth. It is predicted that there could be as many as 2 billion cars on the roads by 2040.

65% of the World Drives on the Right

Those in the UK often take a while to get used to driving on the right when driving overseas, but this is actually the norm with 65% of the world driving on the right.

75% of Rolls-Royce’s Are Still on the Road

Back to Rolls-Royce and an amazing 75% of the vehicles that have ever been produced are still on the roads today, proving their exceptional build quality and longevity.

Half of Norway’s Cars Are Electric or Hybrid

Norway is a pioneer when it comes to the electric car revolution with half of their vehicles being electric or hybrid.

The Average British Driver Will Spend 99 Days Stuck in Traffic

Being stuck in traffic is incredibly frustrating, especially for the average British driver that will spend an agonizing 99 days of their life stuck in traffic. This is made much more bearable when driving a high-quality car with lots of great tech, such as the new Vauxhall Corsa.

The Highest Total Mileage by 1 Car is 2,850,000 Miles

The average car lasts around 200,000 miles, but the car with the highest ever total milage is an incredible 2,850,000 miles – enough to drive around the planet 100 times!

Hopefully, these 10 curiosities will have amazed you and given you some food for thought about driving.