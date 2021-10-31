Currently Filming in New York City

The much-anticipated return of Manifest Season 4 starts filming this November. The fourth Season of Manifest will once again film in New York, just like the last three. Expect to see filming throughout Queens and Manhattan.

Movie: 13: The Musical: Adapted into a family film for Netflix, Tony Award winner Robert Horn to adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish for the original Broadway version of 13; three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown to compose new music; and Tamra Davis is directing.

Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall and Khiyla Aynne

TV Series: And Just Like That…

Code Name: NCP

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Movie: Apophenia

Cast: Darren Barnet, Bailey Noble

Movie: Better Nate than Ever

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Suzanne Savoy

TV Series: Billions

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff

TV Series: Blue Bloods

Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan

TV Series: FBI

Cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki

TV Series: FBI: Most Wanted

Cast: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz

TV Series: The Good Fight

Cast: Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo

TV Series: Gossip Girl

Code Name: The Bad Witch

Cast: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat

TV Series: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Cast: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott

TV Series: Law & Order: SVU

Cast: Mariska Hargitay

Movie: Mister Russo

Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf

TV Series: New Amsterdam

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman

TV Series: Power Book II: Ghost

Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson

TV Series: Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Cast: Malcolm M. Mays, Mekai Curtis

Movie: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Code Name: E-77

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman

TV Series: WeCrashed

Code Name: Caviar

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto

Movie: White Bird

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren