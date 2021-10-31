MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Currently Filming in New York City

The much-anticipated return of Manifest Season 4 starts filming this November. The fourth Season of Manifest will once again film in New York, just like the last three. Expect to see filming throughout Queens and Manhattan.

Movie: 13: The Musical: Adapted into a family film for Netflix, Tony Award winner Robert Horn to adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish for the original Broadway version of 13;  three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown to compose new music; and Tamra Davis is directing. 
Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall and Khiyla Aynne

TV Series: And Just Like That…
Code Name: NCP
Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Movie: Apophenia
Cast: Darren Barnet, Bailey Noble

Movie: Better Nate than Ever
Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Suzanne Savoy

TV Series: Billions
Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff

TV Series: Blue Bloods
Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan

TV Series: FBI
Cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki

TV Series: FBI: Most Wanted
Cast: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz

TV Series: The Good Fight
Cast: Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo

TV Series: Gossip Girl
Code Name: The Bad Witch
Cast: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat

TV Series: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Cast: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott

TV Series: Law & Order: SVU
Cast: Mariska Hargitay

Movie: Mister Russo
Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf

TV Series: New Amsterdam
Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman

TV Series: Power Book II: Ghost
Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson

TV Series: Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Cast: Malcolm M. Mays, Mekai Curtis

Movie: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Code Name: E-77
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman

TV Series: WeCrashed
Code Name: Caviar
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto

Movie: White Bird
Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

