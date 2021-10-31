Currently Filming in New York City

The much-anticipated return of Manifest Season 4 starts filming this November. The fourth Season of Manifest will once again film in New York, just like the last three. Expect to see filming throughout Queens and Manhattan.
Movie: 13: The Musical: Adapted into a family film for Netflix, Tony Award winner Robert Horn to adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish for the original Broadway version of 13; three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown to compose new music; and Tamra Davis is directing.
Cast: Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall and Khiyla Aynne
TV Series: And Just Like That…
Code Name: NCP
Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis
Movie: Apophenia
Cast: Darren Barnet, Bailey Noble
Movie: Better Nate than Ever
Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Suzanne Savoy
TV Series: Billions
Cast: Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff
TV Series: Blue Bloods
Cast: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan
TV Series: FBI
Cast: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki
TV Series: FBI: Most Wanted
Cast: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz
TV Series: The Good Fight
Cast: Christine Baranski, Delroy Lindo
TV Series: Gossip Girl
Code Name: The Bad Witch
Cast: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat
TV Series: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Cast: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott
TV Series: Law & Order: SVU
Cast: Mariska Hargitay
Movie: Mister Russo
Cast: Ray Romano, Laurie Metcalf
TV Series: New Amsterdam
Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman
TV Series: Power Book II: Ghost
Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson
TV Series: Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Cast: Malcolm M. Mays, Mekai Curtis
Movie: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Code Name: E-77
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Ron Perlman
TV Series: WeCrashed
Code Name: Caviar
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto
Movie: White Bird
Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren
Google+
YouTube
RSS