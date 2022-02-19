Customer Service Goes A Long Way

For my birthday I wanted Mexican Food, so we headed for Rosa Mexicano. Since I was in New Jersey we went to the one at Riverside Square Mall. For starters we ordered the Blood Red Margarita ($12.50), Cucumber-Mint Refresco ($6), Blood Orange Spritzer ($6), a large Guacamole ($28) and two Pulpo, grilled marinated octopus with habanero and citrus, red onion, avocado and tomato ($12) . The Margarita and Guacamole were excellent, however one of my friends hates ice, so we asked for her drink to have no ice. It came in a tiny glass filled with ice and had no seltzer. When it was returned it came back in the same tiny glass, again no seltzer and half filled. Basically two sips and it would have been gone except she couldn’t drink it because it was horrid. We also asked how large the appetizer Pulpo was and were told it was for one, except it was enough for two or three. So needless to say we had a lot of Pulpo, because I do not eat seafood and there were three of us. Good deal for the price though.

Next we had two orders of Cheese Enchiladas. This is item is not on the menu and we were charged for the Chicken Trio which is ($23), where most of the entree’s are $19. I was told they didn’t have normal red sauce enchiladas, so I got the mole. My friends got one with the sauce on the side. All of this was wrong. First one of the orders was not cheese, but chicken. Second the enchiladas did not have cheese on top and were so unappetizing in looks. Third the mole sauce was God forsaken, as were the side sauces. To make matters worse the cheese in my enchiladas was luke warm. These dishes did not come with rice and beans, so we ordered Elotes o Esquites, Mexican street corn on or off the cob ($6) came off the cob even though I ordered it on the cob and the Arroz y Frijoles, Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans ($6) that was again horrible and not what it claimed to be.

Our waiter was rarely there and not exactly helpful, which didn’t help.

At this point we were fed up, but then the manager Paul Abrams came over and took off the Chicken Enchiladas, the Arroz y Frijoles and the disgusting Blood Orange Spritzer. He brought us a Tres Leches ($10) a classic sponge cake soaked in three different milks, supposably topped with toasted coconut flakes and fresh berries. Again not so great and no coconut and Churros ($10), which are warm Mexican doughnuts, dusted with sugar and cinnamon and served with dark chocolate and raspberry-guajillo dipping sauces, which were wonderful. He also brought us truly fresh coffee.

What he brought more than the desserts, was caring and an understanding that things had gone array. He was thoughtful, charming and made a bad situation tolerable.

We paid over $100 for this mostly inedible meal, we tipped well even though he did not deserve it and left in rather good spirits thanks to Paul.

As we were leaving we watched Paul again calm down another table whose order had been messed up. He had them smiling by the end as well.

I am writing this article because Rosa Mexicano needs to get it together food wise, as the last time I ate at the Lincoln Center location the food was sub par and there are three New York locations.

What Rosa Mexicano did get right was in hiring Paul Abrams, because we will be back for Margarita’s, guacamole and to say hi to Paul.