MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Times Square

Cynthia Nixon Thinks People Should Be Allowed to Shoplift

Cynthia Nixon Thinks People Should Be Allowed to Shoplift

In NYC crime is up 130%. Shoplifting, homelessness and robbery have made NYC unsafe. Now Cynthia Nixon, who is being paid $10 million for the Sex and the City revival, lives in a $3.25 million dollar home, in 2014 landed a $120,000-a-year gig in the de Blasio administration and unconfirmed reports say she made approximately $25 million for her stint on Sex and The City, expects stores to allow shoplifting.

Nixon responded to a tweet where several Manhattan DA and Mayoral candidates say they would not prosecute shoplifting because it “criminalizes poverty.” Has no-one figured out that when small crime is allowed to go unchecked, bigger crime follows. Hey just a few days ago the M&M’s Store in Times Square was robbed by knife point for some socks and some candy. Are these items necessary or is this crime that has gotten out of hand.

The 18 year-old that slashed a man on the subway was out because of prison reform. He previously slashed a bicyclist 4 months prior and was released back onto the streets. Ms. Nixon in her gubernatorial campaign included prison reform.

One has to ask what happens if Ms. Nixon’s apartment is robbed, her kids or wife is hurt or crime reaches her on a personal level? Maybe she should speak to councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown from Atlanta who backed “Defunding the Police” and voted to cut the police budget by $73 million. He was dragged from his car while it was being stolen Wednesday by a 7 year-old and several 11 year-old males. Brown is not intending to press charges against the culprits, even though they almost killed him.

Or maybe she should put her money on the line and donate a portion to those in need. It’s easy to talk when your money and livelihood is not on the line.

Related Items
Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Times Square

Pigs Fly Governor Andrew Cuomo Admits NYC is Unsafe

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

Taste of Times Square Week is Coming Back!

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

Hate Has No Place Here: Stop Asian Hate

Suzanna BowlingMay 23, 2021
Read More

Sexually Assaulted Female Needs Help

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2021
Read More

Google is Opening a Hands On Retail Store in New York City

Suzanna BowlingMay 22, 2021
Read More

Pro-Palestinians Attack Pro-Israel supporters in NYC’s Diamond District and Times Square Or Did They?

Suzanna BowlingMay 21, 2021
Read More

Violence in New York Continues

Suzanna BowlingMay 20, 2021
Read More

Live, Free Ticketed Music, Theatre and Dance Events

Suzanna BowlingMay 20, 2021
Read More

Times Square Shooting An Eye Opening Account

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2021
Read More