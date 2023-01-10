Daisy Jopling and Frank Shiner Will Be At The Iridium Jazz Club, Benefitting the Daisy Jopling Music Mentoring Foundation

In May 2022, Daisy invited Frank to sing in one of her concerts at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill New York. They performed their own version of the classic “Stormy Monday Blues”… The performance was so well received by the audience that, by popular demand, Daisy and Frank decided to create a show together…And where better to do their very first show together but at the iconic Iridium? They performed a sold-out show on September 16, 2022, and are thrilled to be invited back.

Daisy Jopling & Frank Shiner will be performing with a six piece jazz ensemble on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 8pm at Iridium, 1650 Broadway, New York City. Enjoy an eclectic mix of music from Blues and Standard to Classical.

This concert benefits The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation.

Classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling has toured the world with her band, and recorded 9 CDS, 2 with BMG RCA Victor. Her Solo work has included playing a concerto at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the age of 14, playing twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, touring with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, creating “Illuminance” on Bannerman Island, NY which aired on PBS in 2021 and 2022, performing her own “Awakening” Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in 2017, and performing an extraordinary concert in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza on November 4, 2022 with Egyptian star musicians Hany Adel, Noha Fekry and Wust El Balad.

Daisy has collaborated with superstars worldwide, including Bobby McFerrin and Rob Evan from the US, Hollywood’s Hans Zimmer and Daniel Flannery, India’s Shubha Mudgal, Cuba’s Omara Portuondo, Africa’s Oliver Mtukutsi, Austria’s Joe Zawinul, Wolfgang Muthspiel and Julian Rachlin, The Netherland’s Janine Jansen, Russia’s Boris Grebenshikov and London’s Tony Award Winning director Tom Morris. Daisy will be performing at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater with her band on March 25, 2023. https:// www.daisyjopling.com

The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation brings the power of world-class music-making into community performances that transform people’s lives.

Over 11 years in New York State, 6,810 children have been given world class music performances for free, and 920 children have been served in our mentoring programs.

Frank Shiner is an actor trained in both modern and classical techniques. He holds a degree in theater from Kings College and studied for 6 years with Joel Friedman who was the founding director of Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival. Frank has appeared in many soap operas, plays, original musicals, and has been a member of various professional Shakespeare companies. He is also a singer with two album releases and a musical show which has played in NYC at Feinstein‘s 54 Below, Iridium Jazz Club and The Cutting Room, among others. Frank is the winner of the LA Music Award for “The Real Me” produced by Gary Katz of Steely Dan fame. Frank’s sophomore album, “Lonely Town Lonely Street“, produced by 13 time Grammy winner Jay Newland, was in consideration for a Grammy award in seven different categories including best vocalist and best album.

“Frank Shiner Music” donates all proceeds from any of Frank’s activities in the arts including shows, merchandise, album sales etc., to various charities. Please join Frank’s mailing list at https:// www.FrankShiner.com

or reach him at info@FrankShiner.com

The serendipity of this show!

Get your tickets for Daisy Jopling & Frank Shiner at Iridium on January 13th, 8 PM here:

https:// www.frankshiner.com or https:// www.theiridium.com/ Events/ Frank-Shiner-%26-Daisy-Jopling/ January-13%2C-2023