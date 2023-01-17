Daisy Jopling and Her Band Wow At The Iridium

If you have never heard of classical/rock violinist Daisy Jopling or her fabulous band with

Jeff Miller on piano

Ray DeTone on guitar

Lavondo Thomas on bass guitar Photo by Andy Starr

Simon Fishburn on drums

featuring 16 year old, Daisy Jopling student Sofia Gould on saxophone, you have missed. Daisy tours the world with her own band, and also runs a music mentorship foundation. She plays an Antonio Gragnani violin, made in Livorno, Italy in 1778 and a Yamaha electric violin.

Daisy was the first international violinist to perform a major concert at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on November 4, 2022, collaborating with Egyptian stars Hany Adel, Wust El Balad and Noha Fekry. You can see this special event on March 23rd in a special concert. Tickets are now on sale here.



Daisy started off by playing a concerto at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the age of 14, the opening of the Vienna Festival, 53 stunning concert halls in China, creating “Illuminance” on Bannerman Island, NY which aired on PBS in 2021 and 2022, and performing her own “Awakening” Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center. Daisy released her latest album “Who’s Who”, original violin arrangements of great songs by The Who, on 10 September 2019, produced by Tea 42 Productions.

On Saturday night Daisy, her band and singer Frank Shiner played at the famed Iridium as part of APAP and part of raising money for her music mentorship foundation. On the set list was “The Overture from Tommy” by Pete Townshend, where the guitar and Daisy gave us an exciting preview of what was to come.

Next up was “Drink You Away” by Justin Timberlake sung by Frank. Then Daisy was back with “Behind Blue Eyes” by Pete Townshend and “There is Always One More Time” by Doc Pomus. Daisy has a series of shows that include Who’s Who”: original violin arrangements of great songs by The Who. Other songs from that show included “Won’t Get Fooled Again”



“Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi is magical in Daisy’s hands.



“Prayer” by Daisy Jopling is haunting and thrilling to listen to. The other show that can be booked is “String Pulse”: an original, eclectic show which features local students, giving them a life-changing opportunity to be mentored by and perform with world-class musicians. “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone and the following two songs help fill out this show.



Awakening by Daisy Jopling



Csardas Vittorio Monti 3:22 mins

Frank was back with “I will be there” by Van Morrison, “Unchained Melody” from Movie “Ghost,” “Bring Him Home” from Les Mis Schönberg, Boublil, Kretzmer and “I put a spell on you” the Annie Lennox version. Mr. Shiner performed the later extremely well.

Ending the concert “Joy To The World” and “Sway With Me.”

Saturday night at the Iridium, was a night of inspirational music, amazing musicianship by the Daisy Jopling Band and a great night of raising funding for children and music.

Daisy is signed to Tribeca Records