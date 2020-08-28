MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Daisy Jopling Foundation “Rappaport in Residence” Podcast Premiere

This Sunday the debut of a new DJF venture: a podcast! Errol Rappaport will host “Rappaport in Residence,” a weekly series featuring special guests talking about their journeys, their work with the Daisy Jopling Foundation, and more.

In the season of the podcast “Rappaport in Residence,” will focuses on the lead-up to “Illuminance”, which Features Daisy Jopling and her band – at The Bannerman Castle, NY  September 30 – October 4      

Daisy Jopling is an internationally renowned classical/rock violinist and has performed in many of the major Festivals and concert halls throughout the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York, the Musikverein in Vienna, the Salzburger Festspiele, and at the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland. 

The Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation, creates extraordinary musical experiences that enrich lives and empower youth to become more confident, creative and empathetic human beings. Our foundation is a living, breathing force in the lives of young artists. We engage many times throughout the year to bring inspiration, education, and support to youth of every age and skill level.

The trailer for the first episode of “Rappaport in Residence” with guest Michael Feigenbaum can be found here.

Click here for the link to the Youtube video set to premiere this Sunday at 11am.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

