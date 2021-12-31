Dale Badway at Bond, Sidney Myer is at Pangea and Parties For NYE

Looking for something to do tonight? Here are our favs.
The special New Year’s Eve edition of “Sidney’s Back at Pangea,” which sold out its four-week run in November, features Tracy Stark on piano. The singer-comedienne Gretchen Reinhagen will serve as the evening’s emcee. Tickets are just $50, and food and drink are à-la-carte with a $75 minimum. “All of us at Pangea — including Sidney, Tracy and Gretchen — are committed to accommodating our guests and friends in safety,” said Pangea’s entertainment director and co-owner Stephen Shanaghan. “And we know that enjoying the thoughtful, enriching artistry of our community is not just a luxury; it is, as we know, a necessity in these dark and stressful times. Arnoldo and I want to do everything we can to be of service, to keep our doors open and to treat our artists and our audience members with utmost respect.” Co-owner Arnoldo Caballero y Cespedes (Pangea’s interior design director) co-hosts the evening with Shanaghan. Since reopening its restaurant in the Spring and resuming ticketed shows in June
Pangea has followed strict COVID protocols for the safety and comfort of its guests, requiring proof of vaccination from the beginning. The current policy specifies that mask wearing is required to enter the restaurant, at your table when not eating or drinking, and when moving away from your table (including when using rest rooms). Service staff wears masks at all times. In addition to extra spacing in the show room we combine fresh air from the outside with strong air distribution from our new dedicated HVAC system, with UV purification.
In his Broadwayworld review of “Sidney’s Back at Pangea,” Bobby Patrick recently called Sidney “effusively lovable,” adding, “when Sidney performs there is magic in the air (…) [he] brings a one-of-a-kind electricity to the room.” And like the champagne glasses in this affordable, à-la-carte evening, Sidney is “a study in how to fill the room with a performance without ever over-filling it.”
New Year’s Eve 2022 PartiesLocation: AMC Empire 42nd St
Balldrop presents AMC 42nd Street New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Viewing Party
234 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Bacall’s Family Steakhouse
Bacall’s New Year’s Eve Celebration
220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Bubba Gump Co. New Year Eve Bash
1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Starting 9pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Carolines on Broadway
New Year’s Eve Spectacular
1626 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
First show 7:30–9pm; second show starting 10pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Dallas BBQBalldrop presents Dallas BBQ Times Square New Year’s Eve Party
241 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Dos Caminos
New Year’s Eve Party at Dos Caminos
1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Starting 7pm
LEARN MORE
Location: The Edition Hotel
An Elevated New Year’s Eve Experience
701 Seventh Ave, New York, NY 10036
Starting 7pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Ellen’s Stardust Diner
New Year’s Eve at Ellen’s Stardust Diner
1650 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Starting 7pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Havana Central
New Year’s Eve at Havana Central Times Square
151 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 9pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Hyatt Centric Bar 54
Balldrop presents Hyatt Centric Bar 54 Rooftop New Year’s Eve
135 W 45th St, New York, New York 10036
Starting 9pm
LEARN MORE
Location: The Knickerbocker Hotel
The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Experience atop Times Square (Platinum, Gold, and Silver packages)
6 Times Square, New York, NY 10036
Starting 9pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Living Room Lounge at the W New York – Times Square
Get Wrapped Up / New Year’s Eve at W New York – Times Square
1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Starting 6pm
LEARN MORE
Location: The Long Room
New Year’s Eve at The Long Room
120 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: M Social Times Square
Balldrop presents M Social Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Viewing Party
226 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Madame Tussaud’s
Balldrop presents Madame Tussauds Times Square New Year’s Eve
234 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
Learn more
Location: Marriott Marquis Hotel
Balldrop presents Marriott Marquis Times Square New Year’s Eve VIP Party
1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: The Mean Fiddler
Balldrop presents The Mean Fiddler Times Square New Year’s Eve Party
266 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
Starts 8pm
LEARN MORE
Location: Palladium Times Square
Masquerade NYE
1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036
Starting 9pm
LEARN MORE
Location: R Lounge at the Renaissance Times SquareNYE at R Lounge
714 Seventh Ave, New York, NY 10036
Starting 8:30pm
