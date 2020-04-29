MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Dan Price Tattoo Artist to The Stars

Dan Price Tattoo Artist to The Stars

Justin Beiber, Johnny Manziel, and John Geiger, have all been tattooed by Dan Price. His clients include celebrities, athletes, and musicians. Price has been creating his art for over 10 years. Based in Miami Price, who owns The Lab Tattoo loves to travel and his art allows him to fly all over the world.

Dan price at work

Price has always drawn, with a desire to create. He didn’t know where his obsession would take him or if he would be able to support himself. It was his passion, not the earning power that has driven him. Today Price is considered the best tattoo artist working in the black and gray realism world.

Justin Beiber Tattoo by Dan Price

Working with Chris Nunez, Price learned his tattoo style and the coolest little tricks from his contemporaries. It wasn’t until about 5 or 6 years that Price started to learn people didn’t mind traveling to obtain his artistry. Price also found that traveling, allowed him to expand his client base. So far he has worked in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Costa Rica. He is looking forward to going to Tulum, Maldives, Iceland, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Price’s home base is The Lab Tattoo in Delaware, because he is central to New York, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia. He works at the shop for a week or two, and then he’s gone to guest spots. Price will work with them for a period of time and then he returns to his roost and the sunshine of Miami.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

The Connection Between Art & Public Health

WriterApril 23, 2020
Read More

Calling All Artists The Shed Is Having an Open Call

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2020
Read More

Artists Find New Voices In The Void of a Pandemic

Suzanna BowlingApril 9, 2020
Read More

Interesting Stuff you can Enjoy Indoors While Visiting New York

WriterMarch 31, 2020
Read More

Virtually Visit The World and Beyond

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2020
Read More

Artist Piotr Bak To Exhibit at Glo Creative Gallery

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2020
Read More

The Nature of Color a “Must See” at The American Museum of Natural History

Brian HesterMarch 4, 2020
Read More

Midnight Moment Times Square: She Never Dances Alone

Suzanna BowlingMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Check Out The Trippy ZeroSpace

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 25, 2020
Read More