Dan Price Tattoo Artist to The Stars

Justin Beiber, Johnny Manziel, and John Geiger, have all been tattooed by Dan Price. His clients include celebrities, athletes, and musicians. Price has been creating his art for over 10 years. Based in Miami Price, who owns The Lab Tattoo loves to travel and his art allows him to fly all over the world.

Dan price at work

Price has always drawn, with a desire to create. He didn’t know where his obsession would take him or if he would be able to support himself. It was his passion, not the earning power that has driven him. Today Price is considered the best tattoo artist working in the black and gray realism world.

Justin Beiber Tattoo by Dan Price

Working with Chris Nunez, Price learned his tattoo style and the coolest little tricks from his contemporaries. It wasn’t until about 5 or 6 years that Price started to learn people didn’t mind traveling to obtain his artistry. Price also found that traveling, allowed him to expand his client base. So far he has worked in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Costa Rica. He is looking forward to going to Tulum, Maldives, Iceland, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Price’s home base is The Lab Tattoo in Delaware, because he is central to New York, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia. He works at the shop for a week or two, and then he’s gone to guest spots. Price will work with them for a period of time and then he returns to his roost and the sunshine of Miami.