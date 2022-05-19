Dance In Times Square: Zumba

Alvin Ailey brings its “real classes for real people” to Times Square for a series of free outdoor workshops by Ailey Extension instructors. Each Friday, fun for all unfolds with participatory, high-spirited dance sessions marking Ailey’s first-ever classes on Broadway.

This Friday at 5pm at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets, Jose Ozuna leads an outdoor Zumba class. Jose has performed in musical theatres in Washington, D.C. and New York andwas a member of the dance ensemble for In the Heights – Spanish Premier.

Check out the workshop schedule below and register for classes below!

2022 SCHEDULE

May 20

Zumba with Jose Ozuna

May 27

New York-Style Mambo with Katherine Jimenez

June 3

Masala Bhangra with Sarina Jain

June 10

Hip Hop with Jonathan Lee

June 17

Broadway Jazz with Judine Somerville