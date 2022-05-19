Dance In Times Square: Zumba

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Alvin Ailey brings its “real classes for real people” to Times Square for a series of free outdoor workshops by Ailey Extension instructors. Each Friday, fun for all unfolds with participatory, high-spirited dance sessions marking Ailey’s first-ever classes on Broadway.

This Friday at 5pm at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets, Jose Ozuna leads an outdoor Zumba class. Jose has performed in musical theatres in Washington, D.C. and New York andwas a member of the dance ensemble for In the Heights – Spanish Premier.

Check out the workshop schedule below and register for classes below! You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and sign up for our mailing list to stay up to date on future TSQ LIVE announcements and other news from Times Square.

2022 SCHEDULE 

May 20
Zumba with Jose Ozuna

May 27
New York-Style Mambo with Katherine Jimenez

June 3
Masala Bhangra with Sarina Jain

June 10
Hip Hop with Jonathan Lee

June 17
Broadway Jazz with Judine Somerville

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

