Dancer Jacob Fletcher-Johnson Finds Tik Tok Fame One Move at a Time

TikToker and content creator Jacob Fletcher-Johnson is one of the Gen-Z rising stars at the center of this social media marketing revolution, whose growing audience on the platform has earned him a number of brand collaborations.

The creative and energetic 18-year-old dancer created the viral ‘Spaz Challenge’ that caught on during the first UK lockdown in March 2020. More than 2.7M videos were made with people dancing the challenge, including some of social media’s biggest stars like Jason Derulo, Addison Rae, James Charles and Derek Hough.

Fletcher-Johnson’s social media experience extends back to 12-years-old when he began making YouTube videos. His first taste of internet fame was at age 15 when a dance video (Ayo & Teo in London) went viral and now sits at 8M views. Since then, as well as monetising his content, he’s featured in some modeing campaigns and also worked as a freelance videographer. He’s even worked on dance promotions for Swae Lee, B.O.B., Chris Brown and Aitch, also collaborating with his dance inspirations Ayo & Teo and French duo Les Twins.

The TikToker has firmly established his signature dance style that combines street and hip-hop with modern African moves, integrating the styles of dance legends like Michael Jackson. Now, his shapes are starting to catch on with other brands who want to collaborate with the teen. Recently he paired up with KOJO, a plant-based urban eatery in London with a passion for “Kommunity”. Fletcher-Johnson has already showcased his moves outside the restaurant and plans to create more collaborative content showcasing fashion, music and art that the plant based Kommunity can relate to.

Now Fletcher-Johnson is crossing over into fashion, having collaborated with clothing retailer Bershka. The shop is part of Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion groups containing other big names like ZARA and Pull&Bear. Most recently they collaborated with the teen to promote one of Bershka’s new looks to popularize the #BershkaStyle.

He also landed an opportunity with Flipz pretzels after winning their TikTok creator search, which rewarded him with a three month contract as a content creator for the brand and a £10,000 prize. “This experience allowed me to practice making food related content which enhanced my filmmaking skills and spiked my creativity,” Fletcher-Johnson says. This means that the creator has now worked across music, fashion and food — a mark of versatility and proof that dance can translate a powerful message across numerous communities and industries.

Brand work is what gives social media content creators the opportunity to make a living and develop their personal brand into a sustainable business model, and it seems it’s all up from here for the young creator. We love seeing artists like him thriving. Check out his amazing work on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Here is to the future of art.

Cover Art by Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash