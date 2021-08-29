MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Danny Burstein, Krysta Rodriguez in Places, Please

Places, Please is a sThis short film, ‘Places Please’, is a theatrical look into the devastating impact of Covid, not only on the world at large but also on a cross section of individuals within the arts community. 

Reed Luplau is an aspiring film maker. Before the pandemic shutdown the theatre industry, he was appearing on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This project is so important to him because I know that now, more than ever, this is a story worth telling. I want to pull back the curtain and show how artists, my friends and chosen family,  are grieving for the loss of their passion and their craft. Regardless if you are an artist or not, my goal is to make this story relatable and to open peoples eyes, particularly those who do not see the arts as an essential element of the human experience, to what my community is currently going through.

The cast includes Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!), Deborah S. Craig (“The Blacklist”), Krysta Rodriguez (“Halston”), Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical!), Ben Cook (West Side Story), Joseph Haro (“Elena of Avalor”) and Pixie Aventura(“Drag Me Out”).

Places, Please is written, directed, and choreographed by Reed Luplau, with Kaitlin Meshas Co-Screenwriter and Associate Director. Maddy Talias serves as Director of Photography, with David ‘DW’ Withrow as Costume Designer. The score is by Javier Dunn. The film is produced by Todd Donovan, Zori Davidkova & John Logan.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

