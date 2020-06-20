Danny Burstein Wins the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award for Moulin Rouge!

The Drama League gave out their awards for on and Off-Broadway for the the 2019-2020 season. Danny Burstein beat out Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Larry Owens, A Strange Loop.

Marianne Elliott was given the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

Terrence McNally

Terrence McNally was honored for his unique contribution to theatre.

James Lapine

Playwright and director James Lapine for distinguished achievement in musical theatre.

Outstanding Revival of a Play: A Soldier’s Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Production of a Play: The Inheritance

Outstanding Production of a Musical: Moulin Rouge!

Distinguished Performance Award: Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!