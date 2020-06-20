MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Danny Burstein Wins the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award for Moulin Rouge!

Danny Burstein Wins the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award for Moulin Rouge!

The Drama League gave out their awards for on and Off-Broadway for the the 2019-2020 season. Danny Burstein beat out Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Larry Owens, A Strange Loop.

Marianne Elliott was given the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

Terrence McNally
Terrence McNally

Terrence McNally was honored for his unique contribution to theatre.

James Lapine

Playwright and director James Lapine for distinguished achievement in musical theatre.

Outstanding Revival of a Play: A Soldier’s Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Production of a Play: The Inheritance

Outstanding Production of a Musical: Moulin Rouge!

Distinguished Performance Award: Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

The Inaugural Antonyo Awards Musically and Theatrically Showcased Black America

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2020
Read More

What To Watch June 19th To Take Away The Blue

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2020
Read More

In Memoriam: The Drama Desk Pays Tribute

Suzanna BowlingJune 14, 2020
Read More

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and the Winners Are…

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2020
Read More

Victoria Clark Answers The Tough Questions As She Runs For The Board of Actors’ Equity

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2020
Read More

What To Watch June 13th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2020
Read More

Victoria Clark Runs For Eastern Regional Principal Councilor For Actors’ Equity

Suzanna BowlingJune 12, 2020
Read More

What To Watch June 12th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 12, 2020
Read More

Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again

Suzanna BowlingJune 11, 2020
Read More