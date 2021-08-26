MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Dan’s Taste and LaCroix Bring Delight to Hamptons at Dan’s Taste

Dan’s Taste and LaCroix Bring Delight to Hamptons at Dan’s Taste

Dan’s Taste was the place to be seen this past Friday and Saturday at the Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill. Whether it was mouthwatering food, countless cocktails or two nights of live music by DJ Phresh presented by Mohegan Sun, it was truly memorable.

The weekend kicked off with Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Corona and Piccinini Bros, pitting East End chefs against Manhattan chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition.

LaCroix’s innovative new trio of Beach Plum™, Black Razzberry™ and Guava São Paulo™ was featured and delivered refreshment and pleasure.

  • Beach Plum excites the imagination and incites dreams of summer with the delectable coolness of the luscious fruit native to the east coast of the U.S.
  • The sweet twist of Black Razzberry makes taste buds sing with decadent, smooth and irresistible fruit flavor.
  • Consumers will savor the sweet tropical delicacy and vibrant essence of Guava São Paulo.

“Consumers responded overwhelmingly to the most recently introduced LaCroix flavors of LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus. We anticipate the unique trio of Beach PlumBlack Razzberry and Guava São Paulo will instantly capture the hearts and palates of LaCroix fans,” said a company spokesperson.

“LaCroix is committed to bring joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging – along with a boost of faith, trust and authenticity,” the spokesperson concluded.

Related Items
Uncategorized
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Summer Bliss

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 26, 2021
Read More
Ana Villafañe

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2021
Read More

Hot Happenings in News

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 19, 2021
Read More

Join New York Shakespeare Tonight To Learn More About Producing The Bard

Suzanna BowlingAugust 16, 2021
Read More

Column 72 – Ask Bob Blume – Current Audition Tips for Actors

Bob BlumeAugust 16, 2021
Read More

What new trends are expected in the online world?

WriterAugust 14, 2021
Read More

Rubén Blades, Catherine Curtin, Kathryn Erbe, Tonya Pinkins, Colby Minifie, Luba Mason, Jake O’Flaherty and Adesola Osakalumi In The Political Horror Film Red Pill

Suzanna BowlingAugust 11, 2021
Read More

Could a Portal To Another World Located At The Madcap Hotel Be Coming to NYC

Suzanna BowlingAugust 1, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 30

Suzanna BowlingJuly 30, 2021
Read More