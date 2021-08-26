Dan’s Taste and LaCroix Bring Delight to Hamptons at Dan’s Taste

Dan’s Taste was the place to be seen this past Friday and Saturday at the Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill. Whether it was mouthwatering food, countless cocktails or two nights of live music by DJ Phresh presented by Mohegan Sun, it was truly memorable.

The weekend kicked off with Dan’s Grill Hampton presented by Corona and Piccinini Bros, pitting East End chefs against Manhattan chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition.

LaCroix’s innovative new trio of Beach Plum™, Black Razzberry™ and Guava São Paulo™ was featured and delivered refreshment and pleasure.

Beach Plum excites the imagination and incites dreams of summer with the delectable coolness of the luscious fruit native to the east coast of the U.S.

The sweet twist of Black Razzberry makes taste buds sing with decadent, smooth and irresistible fruit flavor.

Consumers will savor the sweet tropical delicacy and vibrant essence of Guava São Paulo.

“Consumers responded overwhelmingly to the most recently introduced LaCroix flavors of LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus. We anticipate the unique trio of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo will instantly capture the hearts and palates of LaCroix fans,” said a company spokesperson.

“LaCroix is committed to bring joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging – along with a boost of faith, trust and authenticity,” the spokesperson concluded.