MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Darren Criss Joins the Tectonic Cabaret

Today Moisés Kaufman announced his friend Darren Criss has joined the Tectonic Cabaret. company and will perform a number.

We previously announced that Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter is set to host Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret, Monday, October 3, 2022 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Chelsea Factory (547 W 26th Street). The show will be directed by Timothy Koch, an the all-star cast, will be lead by Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango and Michael Urie.

Expect more names to be announced each week.

Tickets for the star-studded evening start at $250 and are available online at TectonicCabaret.com. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project‘s development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

