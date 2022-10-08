Darren Criss Makes His Debut at Café Carlyle

Award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss will make his debut at Café Carlyle with ten performances, November 29 – December 10. He will kick-off the Christmas season in New York City with his new show, A Very Darren Crissmas: Live at Café Carlyle, eponymously named after his debut holiday album released last year. His first ever full-length project, A Very Darren Crissmas includes a wildly eclectic collection of songs from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads. Made with Ron Fair, multi-Grammy® nominee and producer of numerous GRAMMY®-winning hits, A Very Darren Crissmas showcases his kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic.

Criss rose to fame starring on the television series Glee (2010–2015) and received Emmy and Golden Globe acting awards for his leading role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018). He was recently seen on the Broadway stage in the Tony Award-nominated revival of American Buffalo opposite Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. Criss has also appeared in film and has released several musical albums including his solo EP entitled Masquerade.

Performances will take place Tuesday – Saturdays at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $155 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $205. Weekend pricing begins at $195 per person / Bar Seating: $120 / Premium Seating: $245. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).