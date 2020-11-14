MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Dash & Lily Give New Yorkers a Glimpse of Manhattan Before Covid

Dash & Lily Give New Yorkers a Glimpse of Manhattan Before Covid

Dash & Lily is a Netflix series created by Joe Tracz based on the young adult series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. This eight-episode romantic holiday series shows Manhattan

Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) hang out in The Strand Book Store, Union Square Holiday Market, McSorley’s, Washington Square Park, Grand Central, Macy’s, Alice in Wonderland Statue in Central Park and other places that were once thriving and filled with life.

James Saito who plays Lily’s grandfather, was  the original Shredder from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990). Patrick Vaill, who plays Mark recently played Jud Fry in the revival of Oklahoma! on Broadway. Troy Iwata who plays Lily’s brother Langston, made his Broadway debut in 2019 as an understudy in Be More Chill. The Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas is a producer). Nick Blaemire who plays Dov was in Godspell, Cry Baby and Glory Days and Michael Park (Gordon Malloy), was last seen in Dear Evan Hansen. Also in the show are Natasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Chicago) and the Jonas Brothers.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

