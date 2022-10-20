Data Analytics 101: What You Need to Know

Data analytics is everywhere. If your business wants to succeed in the modern, competitive market, you need to know how to practice data analytics, the benefits of collecting data on your consumers, and more. Fortunately, you don’t need to take an in-depth class or be a data analyst yourself.

Instead, read on for data analytics 101, broken down in detail for easy understanding.

What is Data Analytics?

Simply put, data analytics is the process of collecting and analyzing data so you can learn useful, meaningful information for your business.

Say that you collect a bunch of data about your customers or target audience’s spending habits. Once you learn these spending habits, you can leverage data analytics to discover:

How you should price your products to maximize the chances of purchases

Where you should advertise your products

How your marketing materials should look to your target audience members

And more

Think of data analytics as taking a microscope to the data your business already collects, such as website visits, clicks, time spent on page, and more. Data analytics is crucial so you can:

Optimize the efficiency and workflows in your business

Sell more products to your customers

Better understand your target audience members and market more effectively to them

Increased revenue across the board

For these reasons and more, practically every company engages in data analytics to some extent. The right data analytics practices can maximize your business’s performance, no matter how competitive its niche might be.

Data Analytics Types

Technically, there are four types of data analytics you can leverage.

Descriptive analytics uses statistics to both search and summarize historically collected data and identify patterns. Descriptive analytics is used to prepare the data sets used in data mining or data aggregation. Visual tools, like graphs and bar charts in your modern data stack, are oftentimes used to demonstrate conclusions from descriptive analytics

Diagnostic analytics , which takes a deep look at previously collected data to understand the root causes of events or consumer behaviors. Regression analysis is technically a type of diagnostic analytics

Predictive analytics , which uses machine learning techniques and statistics practices to forecast or predict events based on historical data. It relies heavily on studying trends and patterns, but can help businesses mitigate risks or anticipate opportunities in the future

Prescriptive analytics , which uses machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to figure out new business possibilities or make recommendations for business leaders

Each of these types of data analytics is vital in the modern business environment. Your team – and your modern data stack tools – should be able to perform or incorporate all four types of data analytics for maximum business benefits.

Steps to Data Analytics

Most tools and analysts perform data analytics through four steps, which follow here:

First, you must collect data through tactics like web scraping, leveraging big data tools, querying databases, or doing old-fashioned research

Next, you must process the data, as most collected data is usually unstructured and disorganized. Through data processing, you clean and transform data into the right forms so it can be more easily and effectively analyzed

Data analysis is next. You use various software tools in a modern data stack to perform analysis of data sets, then arrive at conclusions or predictions. Humans can also use statistical techniques to perform data analysis, though they more often use computer tools due to their accuracy and speed

Last is data interpretation, where you review the collected and analyzed data to come to informed, useful conclusions. For example, a business may use forecasting or predictive analytics to decide whether to scale, what kinds of products to make, etc.

Benefits of Data Analytics

Modern businesses use data analytics to a great extent because of its many benefits and advantages.

For starters, data analytics allows you to simplify complex problems, such as determining why your consumers have changed their behaviors recently. More importantly, data analytics lets you identify anomalies in consumer behaviors or market effects and take actions to protect your business.

In a broad sense, data analytics lets you better understand your target audience members. Once you have a better understanding of those target consumers, you can create marketing materials that speak to and resonate with them, plus optimize your website so it’s more attractive for the people you want to make purchases.

Essentially, data analytics lets you:

Understand both your market environment and your customers

Take steps through predictive analytics and forecasting that will benefit the health of your business in the long-term

Without data analytics, your business will operate blindly and you won’t be able to make as wise decisions as you could with data analytics guiding you.

All in all, data analytics is crucial today and will only become more important in the future. To ensure your enterprise succeeds, start collecting data and practicing good data analytics with a modern data stack and quality tools today!





