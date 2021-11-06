Data Center Servers for Dummies

Data server centers are physical storage facilities where all the components that are critical to running applications and string data are housed. You might be thinking of something along the lines of those big rooms full of black boxes with lots of fans and twinkly green lights and endless wires where companies store all the critical information and you are on the right track.

However, it’s not just about privacy. You will find firewalls and servers in a data center but also routers, switches, application delivery controllers and all the equipment used to keep it cool. You also don’t have to go to the data center to communicate with the servers there. They support workloads and applications with physical infrastructure through virtual networks on cloud services.

A vast number of users rely on the information stored in data centers for their companies, with the US leading the way globally with a roaring 2,670 data centers in 2021. You can rent out space on or an entire server, depending on your needs, and use it for many exciting uses.

Uses for a data center’s server

There are quite a few uses for online data center servers. Below we outline the top uses.

The Proxy Server

With the virtual world being as unpredictable as ever, you might be geo-blocked (i.e., locked out of a site because of your geographic location) or connecting with friends who might be inaccessible due to internet restrictions in certain countries. Some people might use residential proxies to overcome these restrictions and access local data. Proxy servers filter the request you made online and change the IP address masking your true identity and location, enhancing both anonymity and accessibility at the same time. If this is your first time hearing about residential proxies, check out this blog post.

The Virtual Machine

If you have a deep-seated desire to geek out, we recommend using your data center as a dedicated virtual machine. This allows you to play around with various operating systems on your computer, via your virtual computer or virtual machine, without having to uninstall or re-install software programs or applications. Seems impossible? It’s actually relatively easy to navigate.

A virtual machine (VM) allows you to operate a whole separate “computer” from the one you’re on by using an interface similar to an app. It’s all the innards and the brain of an entire computer just without the exoskeleton (the keyboard and physical hard drive etc.). It’s a safe way to test operating systems or apps without putting your stuff on your computer at risk. An operating system is software that enables your computer’s basic functions. Examples include Apple macOS, Microsoft Windows, Google’s Android OS, and Linux OS.

There are many free virtual machines available to try out; all you’ll need to do is install the virtual machine app of your choice and have the necessary installation kit for the operating system you’ll be uploading.

Aside from using the virtual machine to test out other operating systems, it can also assist in safeguarding your system. This is because nothing that happens on your virtual machine can siphon through to your other operating systems. If you’re hacked or pick up a bug, it remains on the VM ensuring the safety of all other materials and information on other systems.

Remote Backup Function

One of the most common functions for a remote data center server is as an additional and remote backup option for non-essential information. In an age where information equates to power, the security of your online information is pivotal. Due to most of the world opting for a hefty online presence, the need to store information has moved away from the external and onto cloud devices. That way, they’re accessible from anywhere globally and remain intact regardless of whether you change computers or something goes amiss. A simple and effective method of ensuring the safety of your non-essential things like photos.

Game On

The gaming world is exploding, with an expected, 2.8 billion gamers predicted to be online by the end of 2021. With gaming growing at such an exponential rate, computers are expected to step up, and data center servers are making that possible. You can now rent dedicated game data servers that eradicate the need to keep updating your computer’s hard drive to support the gaming software (at the cost of your computer’s performance). These servers are primed to offer you optimal performance while ensuring that the operating system and performance on your personal server remains unaffected.

In conclusion, the availability of data center servers gives computer users an incredible opportunity to broaden their scope without endangering their online information, and it offers a safe and secure space to keep your information safe, right where you want it. The multifaceted aspect of renting a server makes it considerably cheaper than relying solely on a VPN, proxy network, or cloud storage.