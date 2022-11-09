MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dates To Mark Down On Your Calendar

On of my favorite holiday treats is the Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show: This exciting jaw dropping light show is an NYC tradition, and its returning this year.

Santa at Macy’s Santaland visits November 25.  The 8th floor of Macy’s in Herald Square is turned into a winter wonderland. 13,000 square feet of festive decor with a photo op.

Hudson Yard’s Shine On Celebration starts  Friday November 29, this celebration will happen for the first time, and will include live performances (Brooklyn Ballet, Backtrack acapella group, New York City Gospel Choir, and more), cookie decorating, live ice sculpting, and more!

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is November 30, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

