Dates To Mark Down On Your Calendar

On of my favorite holiday treats is the Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show: This exciting jaw dropping light show is an NYC tradition, and its returning this year.

Santa at Macy’s Santaland visits November 25. The 8th floor of Macy’s in Herald Square is turned into a winter wonderland. 13,000 square feet of festive decor with a photo op.

Hudson Yard’s Shine On Celebration starts Friday November 29, this celebration will happen for the first time, and will include live performances (Brooklyn Ballet, Backtrack acapella group, New York City Gospel Choir, and more), cookie decorating, live ice sculpting, and more!

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is November 30, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.