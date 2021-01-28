MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Celebrity

Daughter of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman Tells All!

Daughter of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman Tells All!

On Thursday January 28, at 8 PM join the The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation with Melisa Newman. The meeting ID # is meeting ID: 863 0777 3703 and the passcode: 1874112.

Melissa Newman is an artist who works primarily porcelain and stoneware. She has shown work around the Northeast, with pieces included in the 2012 Hamptons Show House. She also performs frequently with her jazz trio. Melissa has spent almost 20 years volunteering and working with the inspiring women at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, teaching art and singing there and in other communities. She is the daughter of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. has two (almost) grown sons, a lovely husband and is pretending to write a very messy novel, which no one will ever see. Instagram @ melissamudandmusic 

Lamb Foster Hirsch, a noted film historian,  author of 16 books on film, and professor of film at Brooklyn College.

Lamb Magda Katz is the Collie

Related Items
Celebrity

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 27, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, David Lee Roth and More at MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Charity Relief Auction

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Casino Games Loved By A-List Celebrities

WriterJanuary 15, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 12, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More