Dave Chappelle Project to Close Out Tribeca Festival with World Premiere

The 2021 Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, announced today the World Premiere of its Closing Night film at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, June 19 as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to re-open New York and bring live entertainment back to the city. The untitled Pilot Boy Production documentary is produced by Dave Chappelle and produced and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory). The film takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement, and the remarkable leadership of the town’s youth who started weekly marches and rallies.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” said Chappelle. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

Fueled by the murder of George Floyd, shut-in by the closures of business and unable to perform around the country, the movie follows Chappelle as he provides the community he calls home with two things desperately needed in difficult times – economic and comic relief. What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor’s cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends and fellow comedians. Ultimately, Chappelle’s cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry.

“This extraordinary documentary is the most fitting to close this historic night at Radio City Music Hall and our 20th Festival,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re huge fans of Dave’s ability to make us laugh and this poignant story provides us with another look at his unique talent to bring people together and the grand re-opening of a fully-vaccinated Radio City after 18 months.”

All guests will need to be fully-vaccinated for the Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary at Radio City Music Hall, and provide proof upon entry to the event of having received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine no later than June 5, 2021. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and may only attend with a fully vaccinated adult. For more information, please visit radiocity.com/faqs.

Tickets for the June 19 event will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 28 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $65.00 to $105.00. All tickets are digital and can be accessed and displayed via the Ticketmaster App. All guests should download the Ticketmaster App in advance to facilitate contactless entry.

Photo Credit: ©Pilot Boy Productions 2020 Mathieu Bitton