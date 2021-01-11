Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund Helping Small Businesses One at a Time

The viral fundraiser launched by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has helped nearly 100 small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Portnoy kicked off “The Barstool Fund” with $500,000, of his own money. Then he fundraiser and received $17 million so far and has halped 74 businesses.

Portnoy has been regularly sharing recordings of FaceTime conversations with small business owners, as well as their emotional reactions to the news that they will be beneficiaries of The Barstool Fund.

One of my absolute favorites calls. Sieberts Clothing pic.twitter.com/gyggwB0kM6 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 29, 2020

Portnoy took to Twitter “20 million raised! Thanks to everybody who donated! But we still have a line of small businesses out the ass that need help and need help now. We need another 20 million.”

Portnoy launched the fund for small businesses in need of a financial lifeline on December 17th. Companies can apply via email for assistance with needs such as rent or tax payments, so long as they have continued to pay their employees throughout the pandemic.

Contributors to the fund include NFL superstar Tom Brady, Food Network host Guy Fieri, and musician Kid Rock.