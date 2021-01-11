MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund Helping Small Businesses One at a Time

Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund Helping Small Businesses One at a Time

The viral fundraiser launched by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has helped nearly 100 small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Portnoy kicked off “The Barstool Fund” with $500,000, of his own money. Then he fundraiser and received $17 million so far and has halped 74 businesses. 

Portnoy has been regularly sharing recordings of FaceTime conversations with small business owners, as well as their emotional reactions to the news that they will be beneficiaries of The Barstool Fund.

Portnoy took to Twitter “20 million raised! Thanks to everybody who donated! But we still have a line of small businesses out the ass that need help and need help now. We need another 20 million.”

Portnoy launched the fund for small businesses in need of a financial lifeline on December 17th. Companies can apply via email for assistance with needs such as rent or tax payments, so long as they have continued to pay their employees throughout the pandemic.

Contributors to the fund include NFL superstar Tom Brady, Food Network host Guy Fieri, and musician Kid Rock.

Related Items
Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Business

COVID Relief: Get Ready to Apply Now

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 11, 2021
Read More

How to Add Flexibility to Your Business

WriterJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

The 4 Essentials That Every E-commerce Store Needs

WriterJanuary 8, 2021
Read More

Portable Grain Cleaner

WriterJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

3 Quality Investments to Consider Making This Year

WriterJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

How Effective Are Press Releases Today

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Become the God of Spotify with promotions!

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

How to Build a Great Web & Mobile Marketplace

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

How to Work Productively with a Remote Assistant

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More