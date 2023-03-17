Off Broadway
David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s Last Musical Here We Are Comes To The Shed
Producer Tom Kirdahy is thrilled to announce the world premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.
The musical, formerly known as Square One, features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by the two films The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel by Luis Buñuel.
Direction of the new musical is by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.
Executive Producers are Sue Wagner, John Johnsonand Jillian Robbins.
Co-presented by The Shed; Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis.
The strictly limited engagement will begin September 2023 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater.
Ticket on-sale information and casting will be announced soon.
Stephen Sondheim(Composer & Lyricist) wrote music and lyrics for Saturday Night, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, The Frogs, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, Passion and Road Show and lyrics for West Side Story, Gypsy and Do I Hear a Waltz? His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat and Look, I Made a Hat. A Broadway and a West End theater are named in his honor as a result of a career that garnered eight Tony Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
David Ives (Book). Broadway: Venus In Fur (also the film by Roman Polanski), Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Is He Dead?, Wonderful Town (adapt., via Encores), The Apple Tree (adapt., via Encores), Dance Of The Vampires, David Copperfield’s Dreams and Nightmares. Off-Broadway: All In The Timing, Mere Mortals, Lives Of The Saints, New Jerusalem: The Interrogation of Baruch de Spinoza, Ancient History, Polish Joke, Yasmina Reza’s A Spanish Play (translator), The School for Lies (adapted from Molière), The Liar (after Corneille), The Metromaniacs (after Piron), The Heir Apparent (after Regnard), The Panties, The Partner and The Profit: Scenes From the Heroic Lives of the Middle Class (adapt. from Sternheim), A Flea In Her Ear (translator), Don Juan In Chicago, The Red Address. Radio plays (for Playing On Air): Second Sight, Dummy Dialogue, Locked and Loaded Can I Help you? YA Novels: Scrib, Voss, Monsieur Eek. Thirty-three adaptations for Encores. BA from Northwestern, MFA from Yale School of Drama. Helen Hayes Awards, Jeff Award, Guggenheim Fellow.
Joe Mantello (Director). Broadway directing credits include Grey House (Spring 2023), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women, The Boys in the Band, Blackbird, The Humans, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I’ll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, Laugh Whore, November, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross, Wicked, Assassins (Tony Award), Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compassion! Off-Broadway he has directed Dogfight, The Pride, A Man of No Importance, The Vagina Monologues, bash, The Mineola Twins, Corpus Christi. As an actor he has appeared in “Hollywood” (Netflix), “The Watcher” (Netflix), “American Horror Story: NYC” (FX), and upcoming “FEUD Season 2: Capote and The Women” (FX). Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nom. and on HBO), Angels in America (Tony nom.) and The Baltimore Waltz. Recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie and Joe A. Callaway awards.
Off Broadway
The Arden of Faversham Brings Elizabethan Flare To The Lucille Lortel Theatre
The 1592 play Arden of Faversham opened tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and is being performed by Red Bull Theatre Company. With author unknown Christopher Marlowe, Thomas Kyd and Shakespeare had been said to have penned this “Murder Mystery.”
Here a wealthy businessman Arden (Thomas Jay Ryan) is convinced his wife Alice (Cara Ricketts) has been cheating on him. He is correct. Determined to free herself from a miserable marriage, Alice is in fact plotting to have him murdered, together with her lover Mosby (Tony Roach). The motive lust.
Using Mosby’s sister Susan (Emma Geer) as bait, the murderous pair involve Arden’s servant Michael ( Zach Fine), and Clarke (Joshua David Robinson) – a local painter and amateur chemist. Clarke gives Alice and Mosby a potent poison to administer to Arden.The plot fails when Arden tastes something strange in his porridge. He and his companion Franklin (the wonderful Thom Sesma), whose is pinning for his dear friend Arden goes unnoticed, or does it, head to London on business.
Alice gets the Widow Green (Veronica Falcón), to help, in order to get her land back. The widow hires small time thugs Big Will (David Ryan Smith) and Shakebag (Haynes Thigpen) to do the deed. In the end more than one does not make it through the night.
Plot twists, mistaken identities and unrequited love highlight the plot.
Jeffrey Hatcher and Kathryn Walat have adapted the piece, with Jesse Berger directing with style.
What truly shines is the set by Christopher and Justin Swader, haunting and lurid lighting by Reza Behjat and Greg Pliska’s melodramatic music played at just the right times.
What was a little head scratching was the costume designs by Mika Eubanks, that blended pin strip suits with Elizabethan clocks and allowed red nail polish on Alice.
The cast is uniformly good with Falcón, Fine and Sesma standing out.
Arden of Faversham, Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher Street, through April 1.
Broadway
Theatre News: Once Upon a One More Time, Room, Broadway Backwards, God of Carnage and Mythic
Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley to join cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time. Simard will play the role of Stepmother while Godley will appear as The Narrator.
Due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer, the Broadway production of Room, which was scheduled to begin performances on April 3, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has been postponed indefinitely. The current production, which was in rehearsal, was shut down as of Thursday, March 16.
Broadway Backwards 2023 raised a record-breaking $765,069 setting a new record. The total tops the previous $758,582, which was set in 2022.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to present the Off Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. It will begin performances on April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes’ Gypsy, Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: “Uncoupled”), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.
TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.
April 18 – May 20, 2023; Opening Night is April 27, 2023
Tickets are $67.50 (including fees) and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities. It is TBTB’s over-arching mission to alter misperceptions surrounding disability by demonstrating that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of our art or our artists. Currently celebrating their 43rd season, TBTB was founded in 1979 as Theater By The Blind, working primarily with blind/low vision artists. In 2008 the company expanded their mission to include artists of all abilities and disabilities and changed their name to Theater Breaking Through Barriers, retaining their original “TBTB” acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities. Hailed by The New York Times as “an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations” and The New York Post as “quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country, TBTB strives to shatter stereotypes and break through barriers that limit and divide our world.
SHO Productions announces a staged reading of Mythic: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. Mythic features a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, music by Oran Eldor and direction by Donna Feore.
The relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter can be sheer hell – especially if that daughter is a Greek goddess with a taste for the Underworld. Mythic, a new pop/rock musical comedy, turns the story of Persephone on its side, where the gods are chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians, and professional VIPs. In a world of Olympian celebrity, Persephone struggles between her mother’s expectations and a desire to find her own path. But her wish for independence comes back to bite her when she gets trapped in the dark realm with Greece’s eternal bad boy. The journey that follows is an offbeat, emotionally-charged tale for the ages.
The cast for the March 2023 reading of Mythic features Will Branner, Gizel Jimenez, Lindsay Joan, Manu Narayan, Mamie Parris, as well as Sherz Aletaha, Sarah Bishop, Rohit Gopal, Sarah Kay, Jamen Nanthakumar, Xavier Reyes, Emily Grace Tucker and Michael Wordly.
Off Broadway
Juliet Stevenson Comes to The Park Avenue Armory, North American Premiere of Robert Icke’s West End Hit The Doctor
This summer, Park Avenue Armory will stage the North American premiere of Robert Icke’s multi-award-winning West End hit, The Doctor. The production, which will run for 12 weeks this summer in the Armory’s Wade Thompson Drill Hall, marks acclaimed theater and film actor Juliet Stevenson’s first appearance on the New York stage in 20 years in what she calls the “role of a lifetime.” Stevenson leads the cast, reprising her award-winning performance as Dr. Ruth Wolff, a medical leader whose decision in the field ignites public debate that grips a divided nation. Based on Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, written in 1912, Icke breathes fresh life into what was revolutionary and controversial in its time for addressing pressing topics including antisemitism and abortion. Now on stage in New York, Icke reimagines the story and its moral arguments in a contemporary context, challenging the audience to question their presumptions of faith, race, gender, scientific reason—and the characters themselves.
“Stevenson’s revelatory performance is shockingly relevant in a time when public debate often devolves into bedlam. The Doctor uses the medium of theater at its utmost capacity to insight dialogue and argument, drawing audiences into an enthralling moral dilemma sparked by the collision of race, religion, science, and gender identity,” said Pierre Audi, the Armory’s Marina Kellen French Artistic Director.
“Robert Icke has created a compelling work that traces how the collision of personal beliefs reverberates into public conflict in a polarized society. It’s a story of our times drawn from one written over 100 years ago,” added Rebecca Robertson, theAdam R. Flatto Founding President and Executive Producer of Park Avenue Armory. “Rob is one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary directors, and we couldn’t be more excited to invite him back to build upon the fantastic productions he’s brought to the Armory over the past two seasons.”
Following a premiere at the Almeida Theatre, which won Stevenson the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress and Icke the Evening Standard Award for Best Director, The Doctor opened on the West End in the fall of 2022 to further critical praise. The production headlined the Adelaide Festival and was translated in Dutch and German for premieres in Amsterdam and Vienna.
The Doctor is part of Park Avenue Armory’s full 2023 season. Additional upcoming Drill Hall programming at the Armory includes: the world premiere of Doppelganger, a theatrical staging of Schubert’s Schwanengesang performed by renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann and directed by acclaimed German opera director Claus Guth; Mutant;Destrudo, a world premiere, multidisciplinary commission from groundbreaking pop sensation Arca; and a restaging of Pina Bausch’s iconic The Rite of Spring, performed by an ensemble of dancers from across Africa and paired with common ground[s], a new work by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo.
Previous theatrical productions at the Armory include Robert Icke’s repertory productions of Hamlet and Oresteia, as well as his interactive adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic morality tale Enemy of the People; Sam Mendes’ hit production of The Lehman Trilogy which transferred to Broadway (2022 Tony Award recipient for Best Play) and has toured internationally, adapted by Ben Power and starring Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale; Antigone, an acclaimed production that flooded the Drill Hall with water as it mixed the foundational principles of Greek tragedy, Japanese Noh theater, Indonesian shadow play, and Buddhist philosophy to tell the classic Greek tale; Macbeth, directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, and starring Branagh and Alex Kingston for which the Wade Thompson Drill Hall was transformed into a bloody, rainy Scottish heath; Ivo van Hove’s chilling staging of The Damned; Simon Stone’s critically acclaimed, Obie Award-winning, and four-time Drama Desk-nominated production Yerma, starring Billie Piper and performed within a glass encasement intersecting the audience; Obie Award-winning and eight-time Drama Desk-nominated play The Hairy Ape, directed by Richard Jones and starring Bobby Cannavale in a production where the audience was surrounded by a massive revolving stage; Christopher Shinn’s adaptation ofJudgment Day, directed by Richard Jones and starring Emmy Award-winning actor Luke Kirby; Obie Award-winning A Room in India (Une chambre en Inde) with Le Théâtre du Soleil under the direction of Ariane Mnouchkine; and the unprecedented residency of the Royal Shakespeare Company with five productions in repertory over six weeks in association with Lincoln Center Festival.
The Doctor: June 3 – August 19, 2023
Originally produced by the Almeida Theatre and produced in the West End by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions
Very Freely Adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi
Adaptation and Direction Robert IckeSet and Costume Design Hildegard Bechtler Lighting Design Natasha Chivers Sound Design and Composition Tom Gibbons
Tickets start at $30 (plus fees) for previews and $45 (plus fees) for performances and can be purchased at armoryonpark.org
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?