Davis McCarty’s Pulse Portal Puts Rainbows Into Your Imagination

Explore Davis McCarty’s iridescent installation, Pulse Portal, on the Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place!  Walk around the gemstones or through the dichromatic archway and view the rainbow palette of colored shadows that move throughout the day powered by sunlight. Pulse Portal is built from NASA developed materials where colors transform as the angle of the viewer transits through space. The vibrant colors represent the diversity of humankind and celebrate the individual spark living inside in each of us.

Davis McCarty grew up the Philippines and Thailand. In 2003 he returned to America to pursue art and graduated with a BFA from Beloit College. His work has been exhibited at museums, iconic buildings, and festivals around the globe including the: Wright Museum of Art, Sears Tower, Union Station, Zhou B Art Center, and Burning Man. He has been twice selected as a finalist for Illinois prestigious Art in Architecture award.

One of seven children, Davis McCarty grew up the Philippines and Thailand and assisted his parents founding schools in remote cities. In 2003 he returned to America to pursue fine art and graduated with a BFA from Beloit College.

Pulse Portal will be on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza through March 10th.

 

 

